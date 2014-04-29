GreenEdge look set to offer Gerrans new contract after Liège win

Image 1 of 4 Simon Gerrans steps onto the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 The 2014 Liège - Bastogne - Liège podium: Alejandro Valverde, Simon Gerrans and Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the 2014 Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 4 Simon Gerrans drives for the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matt White has given the strongest indication yet that Simon Gerrans will sign a contract extension with Orica-GreenEdge after the Australian road champion won Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

It marked Gerrans' second Monument win since moving to the team and capped an excellent spring for the rider which included a podium place in Amstel Gold Race.



