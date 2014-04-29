GreenEdge look set to offer Gerrans new contract after Liège win
Australian rewarded for second monument victory
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Matt White has given the strongest indication yet that Simon Gerrans will sign a contract extension with Orica-GreenEdge after the Australian road champion won Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.
Related Articles
It marked Gerrans' second Monument win since moving to the team and capped an excellent spring for the rider which included a podium place in Amstel Gold Race.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy