Sigma Sports might have got the wrong Friday, but there's still over half off bikes in early Black Friday sale

The Black Friday bikes sales have already begun, despite Black Friday itself still being weeks away.

Sigma Sports has discounts on a wide range of complete road bikes, gravel bikes and tri bikes, as well as framesets and e-bikes from leading brands. The bikes already on sale for Black Friday include prestigious models from brands such as Cervelo, BMC, Trek, Cannondale and Specialized.

As usual, some of the best discounts, which stretch to 50 percent off, are reserved for bikes where there are a limited range of sizes available. But there are a fair few offers on bikes in multiple mid-range sizes. We've highlighted our picks below.

If you don't see what you're looking for in our choices, maybe wanting to scoop up a Gen 7 Trek Madone frameset, for example, take a look at the Sigma Sports Black Friday bike sale page for more options.

Cervelo S5 Ultegra Di2: £9,200 £5,999

Save 35%: The S5 looks fast standing still, with its distinctive, low slung profile. It's the same frame as ridden by the pros, just with Ultegra Di2 and Reserve 63/52 rims on Zipp hubs. It's currently available in sizes 48, 51 and 54cm with this hefty discount.

Specialized Roubaix SL8 Comp: £4,250 £2,999

Save 29%: The Roubaix SL8 is discounted in sizes from 44 to 56cm in blue, with a full range of sizes in white discounted to £3,499. The Comp spec has Shimano 105 Di2, DT alloy rims and Specialized's road-smoothing Future Shock 3.2 headset.

Cannondale Topstone Carbon 3: £3,200 £1,899

Save 41%: Sigma Sports has several Topstone specs priced down in its Black Friday bike sale. The Topstone Carbon 3 is available in M and L in Sand, as well as S, M and L in black for £2,079. You get Cannondale's Kingpin rear suspension system and a Shimano GRX RX820 2x12-speed groupset, with WTB rims and tyres.

Cannondale Synapse Carbon 4: £2,400 £1,449

Save 40%: Another Cannondale with a range of specs on sale, including the 3L with lighting included. The Synapse Carbon can fit 35mm tyres and mudguards for all-weather riding. This spec is equipped with Shimano Tiagra and available in sizes 51 to 58cm in this colour.

Cervelo Soloist Rival eTap AXS: £4,999 £2,899

Save 42%: An aero/lightweight option from Cervelo, the Soloist is 250g lighter than the S5, shares its geometry with the R5 and has space for 34mm tyres. This spec has 28mm Vittoria tyres on Fulcrum Racing 600DB wheels. It's available in sizes 51 and 54cm.

Orbea Gain M30i e-bike: £5,999 £4,999

Save 17%: This second generation of Orbea's Gain electric road bike is powered by a Mahle X20 rear hub motor with 55Nm of torque assistance. Buy the range extender and it will provide up to 200km range on a charge. This spec has Shimano 105 Di2 shifting and Orbea alloy wheels with 30mm Pirelli tyres. There's a full range of sizes available.

Argon 18 Gallium CS: £3,500 £1,749

Save 50%: If you will fit on a size XXS to M frame, the Gallium CS is a bargain for a Rival AXS-equipped bike with semi-integrated hose routing. It has Argon 18's road race geometry, with an endurance-focused carbon layup and its headset system which places the spacers below the top headset bearing, allowing you to adjust your stack height without compromising the slammed stem look.

Cannondale LAB71 SuperSix EVO: £12,500 £9,999

Save 20%: This team replica bike is fully loaded, with the Series 0 carbon frameset equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, FSA power meter crankset on ceramic bearings and Vision Metron 60 SL wheels. It's available in sizes 51 to 58cm. If you don't want to rock the pro look, the Red AXS equipped bike is available in black and priced down to £10,999 and there are also frameset-only options.

Trek Domane SL 6 Gen 4 eTap: £4,625 £3,399

Save 27%: Trek's fourth generation Domane has hidden mudguard mounts and will clear 38mm tyres. It's equipped with 32mm rubber on Bontrager wheels with 25mm internal rim width and includes IsoSpeed for a smooth ride. This spec is equipped with a SRAM Rival AXS groupset. It's available in sizes 52 aand 54 only though.

Brompton P Line Utility: £2,264 £1,999

Save 12%: The Brompton is available with a discount in both the classic C Line Explore and this lighter weight P line, which has a titanium rear frame and fork. There are 12 speeds, lights and mudguards fitted, for a versatile all-weather spec. With a Brompton, you're not going to need to worry about size availability either.