Shimano GRX gets an unexpected update ahead of Unbound
By Josh Croxton published
Polished silver finish adds a stunning new look to the popular gravel groupset
With Unbound Gravel just days away, we're currently in peak season for new gravel tech launches, and doesn't Shimano know it?
Just yesterday the brand unveiled its first-ever carbon fibre GRX wheelset, and now there's this, a limited edition run of polished-silver gravel groupsets known as GRX Limited.
Launched originally back in 2019, Shimano's gravel groupset range has recently started to look a little long in the tooth. Following its road-going siblings' upgrade to 12-speed and semi-wireless, and with SRAM (Red, Force and Rival) and Campagnolo Ekar being on 12- and 13-speed respectively, we've been hoping to see a new version of Shimano GRX for months. A simple colour change of the existing groupset isn't exactly what we were hoping for, but we're not at all disappointed.
As suggested by the name, this is a limited edition product, limited to "a few thousand" in number, so unless you're really quick or very fortunate, don't expect to get your hands on one. Especially since a bunch of them have already been handed to custom bike builders, for bikes which will be on display at Unbound.
For those of you who do manage to find an untapped supply, the GRX Limited will be available in three guises. The first, a 1x11 drop-bar option, will be priced at $1,360.00. A drop-bar 2x11 groupset will cost $1,465.00. The only flat bar option will be 1x11, and will cost $1,015.00.
In addition to the colour change, a small update has also been applied to the hydraulic brake caliper compared to the original black groupset. The most noticable change comes in the position of the bleed port, but reports also suggest an increase in pad clearance as found on the updated Ultegra and Dura-Ace. Despite this, we're still holding out for a more substantial upgrade to GRX.
