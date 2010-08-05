Sheppard aims to defend at High Cascades 100

Image 1 of 3 Chris Sheppard won the High Cascades 100 in 2009. (Image credit: High Cascades 100) Image 2 of 3 The High Cascades 100 course profile (Image credit: High Cascades 100) Image 3 of 3 Angela Sucich on her way to winning the High Cascades 100 in 2009. (Image credit: High Cascades 100)

A full field of 200 mountain bikers is ready to hit the trails for 80+ miles of singletrack at this year's High Cascades 100, which is stop number five in the National Ultra Endurance (NUE) series on Saturday, August 7.

Last year's winner, Oregonian Chris Sheppard (Rocky Mountain Bikes), will return to defend his title. Fresh off a win at the BC Bike Race, Sheppard will be racing with extra motivation after the birth of his son although he will have his work cut out with contenders like Josh Tostado (Bach Builders / Santa Cruz), who won the Breckenridge 100 last month.

In the women's race, favorite Sue Butler (Rivercity Bicycles) will test her cross country and road legs against some 20 other women to decide the title, which was won last year by Angela Sucich.

NUE Series regular and 2009 NUE singlespeed champion Gerry Pflug (Salsa/SPK/Pro Bikes) will be there ready to take on a field of brave singlespeeders trying to find the perfect gear.

Last year's fastest overall time of 8:37 will be tough to beat. Racers will encounter tough lava sections around Mount Bachelor as well as smooth and flowing singletrack at 7,000 ft as they cross over towards the town of Sisters, Oregon. Hundreds of little climbs will add up to a day's total of 11,000 feet in elevation gain.

This year's event will raise $5,000 for local trails Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA).

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage of the High Cascades 100.