Shaw forges own path at Lotto Soudal
Latest rider to benefit from John Barclay's help makes WorldTour
These days the tried-and-trusted approach most British riders graduate through is via the national academy in Manchester, but occasionally a rider comes along and does it his or her way. They forgo the norm and embark on a path less travelled.
James Shaw is one such rider. At 20, he is the latest talent to graduate from the Lotto Soudal U23 programme and is making his WorldTour debut at the Tour Down Under.
"It’s my first year and I’ve got a while to develop," he said. "I’m willing to invest time as well a bit of effort. I just want to use the next year to gain as much experience as possible and grow as a person and a rider.”
