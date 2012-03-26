Sevilla happy to have won second Vuelta México Telmex

Image 1 of 3 Oscar Sevilla (Empacadora San Marcos) won stage 2 of the Vuelta Mexico Telmex (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 3 Oscar Sevilla (Empacadora San Marcos) wins stage 2 in Mexico (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 3 Oscar Sevilla (Empacadora San Marcos) flew the coop and soloed to the win (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Oscar Sevilla (Empacadora San Marcos) has won the 2012 Vuelta México Telmex, which ended on Sunday in Reforma after one week of racing. Sevilla, who currently rides for a Colombian amateur team after returning from a six-month suspension, has thus won the Mexican national tour twice after a first victory in 2010.

The 35-year-old was able to take the leader's jersey in stage two, which he won, and keep the overall lead to the very end. "I'm very happy to repeat my victory in Mexico. I dedicate it to my father who first brought me to cycling and who now watches over me from heaven. I also thank my team, which made enormous efforts for me to win this race," Sevilla told the Mexican press.

"I'm happy because the work has paid off and I'm satisfied. You have to work hard as nothing in this life is for free."

Despite the victory, the Spaniard's professional career is in limbo as the International Cycling Union has appealed the six-month suspension imposed by the Spanish cycling federation to be extended to two years. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has yet to decide on the case. In the meantime, Sevilla has planned to return to Colombia to continue racing.

