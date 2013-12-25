Serebryakov banned for 4 years in EPO case
Russian tested positive twice
The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) announced earlier this month that Alexander Serebryakov has been banned for four years following his positive test for EPO.
Related Articles
The 26-year-old tested positive in an out-of-competition control taken on March 18. The news was released as the Russian was preparing to start Paris-Roubaix with the Euskaltel-Euskadi team.
Serebryakov was then put under further scrutiny, as a previous sample taken February 21 was tested using a new analytical method, and this test also showed evidence of EPO use.
Serebryakov's suspension began upon his notification of the first positive on April 5, 2013, and will run through 2017.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy