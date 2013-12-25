Serebryakov banned for 4 years in EPO case

Image 1 of 2 Thumbs up from stage 3 winner Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1-Sanofi) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 2 Race leader Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1) (Image credit: Guoqiang Song)

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) announced earlier this month that Alexander Serebryakov has been banned for four years following his positive test for EPO.

The 26-year-old tested positive in an out-of-competition control taken on March 18. The news was released as the Russian was preparing to start Paris-Roubaix with the Euskaltel-Euskadi team.

Serebryakov was then put under further scrutiny, as a previous sample taken February 21 was tested using a new analytical method, and this test also showed evidence of EPO use.

Serebryakov's suspension began upon his notification of the first positive on April 5, 2013, and will run through 2017.