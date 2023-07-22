Sepp Kuss blooded and bandaged after crash but finishes Tour de France stage 20

Sepp Kuss slipped from 10th to 12th overall in the Tour de France but bravely finished stage 20 with blood and bandages around his left eye and ear after a nasty crash early in the mountain stage to Le Markstein.

The American has yet again been a vital domestique for Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma in this year’s Tour de France but had to switch to survival mode due to his injuries.

Kuss crashed with Carlos Rodriguez of Ineos Grenadiers on the fast descent of the Ballon d'Alsace after just 25km of the 133.5km stage. Both riders appeared to slip out on a fast curve and both suffered facial and body wounds. Both riders were treated on the go by the official race doctor and both were allowed to race on.

Rodriguez managed to return to the peloton and only lost contact on the final climb when Simon Yates (Jayco-AlUla) attacked him. He lost 52 seconds and so slipped from fourth to fifth overall at 13:17. He was also penalised 20 seconds for taking a long slipstream tow from his team car.

Kuss started the stage in ninth place and could have moved higher. However the crash left him in pain and he lost contact with the GC riders and finished 83rd at 20:39, slipping to 12th overall.

Former teammate and now a television expert, Tom Dumoulin went to check on Sepp Kuss after he crossed the finish covered in blood and bandages.

"He looked horrible, even worse than on screen. But he was smiling, as always, immediately asking how I was doing. He's such an amazing guy," Dumoulin said.

Jumbo-Visma praised Kuss for finishing the stage.

“This guy is a warrior. We love you, Sepp!” the team said on social media, posting images of his blood and bandages.

Kuss was taken to the mobile x-ray truck after the stage. No fractures were found but his wounds were stitched.

Jumbo-Visma directeur sportif Grischa Niermann told Wielerflits about Kuss’ crash.

"A fall like that can always happen. It could have been Jonas and then everything would have been ruined. It was quite stressful in the car until the bottom of the last climb," Niermann said.

"Kuss was distanced immediately after the fall, he had a big wound on his eye and his face. He had a tough day."