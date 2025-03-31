UCI issues a record eight yellow cards as Jordi Meeus and Lily Williams lead weekend's racing misdemeanours

By published

Teams and riders punished for racing on the footpath, bidon throw, sprint deviation, and decelerating

Jordi Meeus with his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates at Gent-Wevelgem
Jordi Meeus with his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI issued more yellow cards than ever before at the weekend, with riders punished with eight yellow cards and a swat of fines for riding on footpaths, sparking crashes, and even throwing a bidon that bounced off a car back into the peloton.   

The UCI has issued more than 50 yellow cards so far during the 2025 season, listing them all on a special page of the UCI website. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

