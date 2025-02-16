'The Clásica Jaén is a race for everybody' - Sepp Kuss raring to go for 2025 debut in Spanish Classic

Powerful Visma-Lease a Bike lineup includes Kuss, Wout van Aert and Tiesj Benoot

ALTO DE MONCALVILLO SPAIN SEPTEMBER 06 Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Visma Lease a Bike crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 19 a 1735km stage from Logrono to Alto de Moncalvillo 1490m UCIWT on September 06 2024 in Alto de Moncalvillo Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Sepp Kuss of Visma-Lease a Bike at 2024 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

It's not often you hear climbing specialists getting enthusiastic about off-road challenges, but when it comes to Sepp Kuss and the Clásica Jaén, his first race of the 2025 season, it's clear that there are a few standout exceptions to that unwritten rule.

As the Visma-Lease a Bike racer put it in the countdown to the Clásica Jaén on Monday, the 169-kilometre race through the olive groves and dusty gravel tracks of Eastern Andalucia "has something for everybody, it's a race where everybody has a chance".

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

