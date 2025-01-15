A modest star: Grand Tour climbing genius Sepp Kuss on why staying under the radar works best for hiim

2023 Vuelta a España winner discusses quest for consistency after uneven 2024, Tour de France, and hiding GC ambitions in plain sight

2024 Vuelta a España: Sepp Kuss races through the mountains in the final week
2024 Vuelta a España: Sepp Kuss races through the mountains in the final week (Image credit: Getty Images)

When a weary-looking Sepp Kuss rode up the sunlit Gran Via in Madrid last September 8 on the final day of the 2024 Vuelta a España, crossed the finish line of the stage 21 time trial and talked to reporters, rather than brush over the disappointment, his analysis of the below-expectations Grand Tour he had just completed was notably unsparing.

"There’s no excuses, really," the 2023 Vuelta a España winner said after finishing a lowly 14th overall a year later and having barely impacted on the GC battle to boot. 

