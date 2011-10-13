Sea Otter Classic sets 2012 dates

Lea Davison (Specialized) descends in the Sea Otter short track (Image credit: Nic Coury Photography)

The Sea Otter Classic has confirmed its spot on the 2012 calendar. The 22nd annual edition will happen April 19-22 at the Laguna Seca Recreation Area in Monterey, California.

The event includes racing, a festival and an expo that draws 50,000 cyclists and fans. Participants can race, ride, cheer on others or check out new products in the expo area, which will include 300 exhibitors.

Mountain bike events include cross country, dual slalom, short track, and downhill. Unlike in 2011, the cross country and short track racing will not be part of the US Pro Cross Country Tour (US Pro XCT) and per the current version of the UCI calendar, Sea Otter will not be a UCI-categorized event.

Road events are road racing, criterium, and circuit racing on the Laguna Seca Raceway.

Less competitive riding options are also available: Salinas Valley-Carmel Valley, Coastal, and Mountain Bike Routes are offered in a Gran Fondo. And, new for 2012, a cyclo-cross event will be held during Sea Otter.

As a family-friendly event, daily activities will encourage children's interest in cycling including a Bike Play Zone, Kids' Races, BMX Demos and a traditional Sea Otter Egg Hunt.

The Sea Otter Classic website will update on November 1, when athlete registration also begins.