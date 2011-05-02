Final wrap-up from the 2011 Sea Otter Classic

Image 1 of 78 TRP supplements last year's CX9 linear-pull 'cross brakes with the slightly shorter CX8.4, designed specifically for SRAM levers. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 2 of 78 ODI's Wingtips system allows for customizable bar width with no cutting required. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 78 ODI's stem and handlebar markings match up perfectly with each other for easy and precise setup. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 4 of 78 ODI showed off these brightly colored Troy Lee Designs grips at Sea Otter. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 5 of 78 ODI offers its Wingtips handlebars in a wide range of colors. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 6 of 78 Northwave's 2012 line includes the soccer cleat-inspired Striker (left) and the road-going Evolution with a lower-volume last. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 7 of 78 The NeilPryde Diablo head tube is both tapered and squared-off at the bottom. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 8 of 78 The Diablo is the lighter and stiffer option in NeilPryde's two-bike range. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 9 of 78 NeilPryde says it's now looking to supplement its consumer-direct sales model with brick-and-mortar dealers. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 10 of 78 MRP now offers its lightweight XCG bashguard in a 40T size. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 11 of 78 MRP showed off a prototype version of its upcoming S4 single-ring chain guide at the Sea Otter Classic. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 12 of 78 MRP is currently testing a pair of new carbon fiber guides. Claimed weight on the G2 SL (for 36-40T rings) is just 165g while the Mini G2 SL (for 36-40T rings) is even lighter still at only 140g. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 13 of 78 The Mountain Cycle Zen II is meant for general trail riding with 5.5in of rear wheel travel. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 14 of 78 Just as with Mountain Cycles of yesteryear, the new Shockwave II makes use of so-called monocoque aluminum construction. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 15 of 78 Mountain Cycle rises out of the ashes with several new models, including the 8"-travel Shockwave II. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 16 of 78 Mountain Cycle uses stout-looking machined thru-axle dropouts on its new Shockwave II. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 17 of 78 Mountain Cycle is using the M35 bottom bracket and crank system made by Praxis Design. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 18 of 78 The Mountain Cycle San Andreas II is aimed at aggressive trail riding with 6.5in of travel and a stout aluminum frame. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 19 of 78 The One Ghost Musashi downhill bike features CNC-machined thru-axle dropouts. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 20 of 78 Portland, Oregon's One Ghost Industries showed its new Musashi downhill platform at the Sea Otter Classic. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 21 of 78 The head tube on One Ghost's Musashi downhill frame is heavily reinforced. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 22 of 78 TRP includes handy spring adjusters on its new shorter-armed CX8.4 'cross brakes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 23 of 78 TRP's Parabox mechanical-to-hydraulic converter was one of the stars of this year's Sea Otter Classic. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 24 of 78 Conventional cables are fed into the front of TRP's Parabox mechanical-to-hydraulic converter, which are then connected to the piston actuator arms. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 25 of 78 Brandon Semenuk has a single SRAM bar-end shifter mounted to his down tube to free up the bar area from clutter during tricks. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 26 of 78 Brandon Semenuk's custom Trek Remedy uses a small plate to keep one half of his hydraulic cable detangler from spinning. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 27 of 78 Brandon Semenuk uses a Trixster hydraulic rotor from German company Tr!ckstuff on his custom Trek Remedy. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 28 of 78 Trek provided Brandon Semenuk with this custom slopestyle-specific Remedy with a longer top tube, shorter chain stays, a lower bottom bracket, and shorter travel. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 29 of 78 Techlite is yet another company offering lower-priced carbon wheels using rims, spokes, and hubs sourced in Asia. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 30 of 78 Sea Otter is always good for a panoply of new food options, including these tasty little Somersaults. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 31 of 78 When in the "on" position, the Shimano XTR Shadow Plus pulley cage can only move easily in one direction, thus keeping the chain from bouncing around on rough terrain. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 32 of 78 Flick the Shadow Plus switch "off" on Shimano's latest XTR rear deraillleur to allow the pulley cage to rotate freely in both directions when removing the rear wheel. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 33 of 78 The Shadow Plus feature on Shimano's latest XTR rear derailleur variant adds only 30g to the regular version while still retaining the low-profile layout. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 34 of 78 Shimano's new XTR Shadow Plus rear derailleur incorporates a slick one-way friction mechanism in the lower pivot that promises to virtually eliminate chain slap. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 35 of 78 Rotor now offers a wide range of bottom bracket cups to cater to the growing number of standards on the market. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 36 of 78 The One Ghost Musashi upper link's shape mimics the forged forms of some other designs. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 37 of 78 The rear shock floats between the upper and lower pivots on One Ghost's new Musashi downhill frame. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 38 of 78 One Ghost also uses CNC construction for the lower link on its new Musashi. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 39 of 78 We haven't ridden one yet but judging by appearances, Mountain Cycles' new San Andreas II boasts a very rigid front end. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 40 of 78 Mountain Cycle says the eccentric link pivot allows the shock to travel in a linear fashion as the rear swingarm moves through its arc. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 41 of 78 Ergon's new GS1 grip uses the same profile as its racer-spec grip but with softer rubber. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 42 of 78 Ergon's large bar end option features a grippy exterior and two available hand positions. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 43 of 78 Ergon incorporates cork into the rubber blend of its GP1 grip for a softer feel, more shock absorption, and a lighter weight than its standard grips. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 44 of 78 Enduro is adding a BB30 version of its XD-15 angular contact bottom bracket bearings. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 45 of 78 Enduro's BB30 adapters differ from others in that they're aluminum instead of Delrin. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 46 of 78 Cytomax will also offer its new formulation in handy single-serve packets. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 47 of 78 Cytomax has revamped its formula for 2012, retaining its unique acid-buffering ingredients but subbing the artificial sweeteners of the prior version for stevia to lend a lighter and less chemical-like taste. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 48 of 78 Bontrager's retention system features a one-hand dial and three-position height adjustment. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 49 of 78 The Lithos is Bontrager's latest mountain bike helmet, aimed at all-mountain riders who want more coverage. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 50 of 78 Reasonably deep interior channels on Bontrager's new Lithos helmet should help keep air moving through. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 51 of 78 Blackburn adds new colors of its Camber CF carbon fiber bottle cage for 2012. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 52 of 78 The wacky graphics on Bell's Paul Frank series of Fraction kid's helmets may not appeal to adults but according to Bell, they're definitely appealing to their target market. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 53 of 78 Bell says its Paul Frank series of Fraction kid's helmets is selling like crazy so the company has expanded the range for 2012. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 54 of 78 The new A'ME heated road grip system is controlled by a pair of remote switches. Claimed run time is up to two hours on the highest setting for carbon bars, 1 1/2 hours for aluminum ones. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 55 of 78 A'ME adds a road version of its heated grips for 2012. The heating element wraps around the bar before tape is installed and A'ME says it's enough to cover about 14cm (5.5in) of handlebar. The Li-ion battery pack is still awkwardly shaped for bicycle use, though. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 56 of 78 3T's novel Zefiro integrated aero bar is aimed at short-course triathletes or amateur riders simply looking to improve their century or sportive times. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 57 of 78 The carbon fiber extensions on the intriguing 3T Zefiro are adjustable for length. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 58 of 78 Ergon will also offer its new GS grip short or long bar ends integrated into the grip and adjustablef for tilt. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 59 of 78 Ergon's new BX2 pack features a simpler Flink-free construction but a clever lower panel that still stabilizes loads by pulling them up and into the lower back. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 60 of 78 The new Ergon PC2 commuter pedal features a grippy top and unique anatomic shape that provides a more natural fit with flexible street shoes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 61 of 78 Leatt says its DBX Comp II is a bicycle-specific design so riders no longer have to lug around more cumbersome units intended for motorsports use. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 62 of 78 Leatt anodized the latch handles red so they're more obvious to EMTs. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 63 of 78 Leatt revised the padding on its neck braces for more ventilation and comfort. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 64 of 78 Leatt's carbon fiber DBX Pro neck brace is very expensive but also very lightweight at under 600g, low-profile, and adjustable. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 65 of 78 KORE's Mega road bars feature a non-tapered 31.8mm diameter across the entire width of the tops. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 66 of 78 The KORE K34 lower headset cup allows tapered steerers to fit into standard 1 1/8" Zero Stack head tubes. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 67 of 78 KORE's new Durox handlebars feature generous 740mm lengths and your choice of 2014 or 6061 aluminum construction. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 68 of 78 KORE continues to tout the benefits of its alloy T-Rail design, namely lighter weight, more adjustability, and more strength than conventional rails. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 69 of 78 KORE's new Torsion T-Rail DJ saddle features a shorter nose and narrower width than most of its other saddles. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 70 of 78 KORE's new Durox 2x10 crankset features forged 7075 aluminum arms plus a bottom bracket and chainrings made by Praxis Works. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 71 of 78 GoPro's latest camera design features an extra port on the back for snap-on accessories like an LCD screen or extra battery. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 72 of 78 GoPro's 3D Hero kit includes the housing and syncronization plug to connect two cameras together. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 73 of 78 GoPro's new 3D Hero system - touted as the world's smallest 1080p 3D camera - lets users create their own 3-D action videos and edit them as needed to suit various formats. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 74 of 78 The Clif Family Winery & Farm offers varieties of red and white wines in both glass bottles and now more travel-friendly bags. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 75 of 78 Gary Erickson (of Clif Bar fame) is continuing to develop the fancier Clif Family Winery & Farm aspect of the business with fancier snacks like the new Clusters. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 76 of 78 FRS's new formula is notably less chalky than before. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 77 of 78 Ergon's PC2 pedal incorporates both a scalloped and canted shape that supposedly puts your foot in a more natural position for pedaling. Front and rear reflectors are by Busch and Muller. (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 78 of 78 Truvativ paired up with MRP to produce a co-branded chain guide. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

We wrap up our coverage of the 2011 Sea Otter Classic with a final collection of images of some of the most interesting items soon to come this season. Included in this mix are new frames from the resurrected Mountain Cycle and small Portland, Oregon builder One Ghost Industries, upcoming chain guides from MRP, slick heated road grips from A'ME, updated neck brace designs from Leatt, Bontrager's new Lithos all-mountain helmet, and more.

Enjoy!