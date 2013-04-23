Sea Otter 2013 Complete Coverage
Tech news, race results and more
The Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California is one of the most popular events on the US calendar among amateur and elite racers. It is coming up this weekend from April 18 to 21.
For many mountain bikers, the race doubles as both a stop on the US Pro XCT and the US Pro GRT - the US cross country and downhill national series, respectively. Elite mountain bike racing action will kick off on Friday morning with the short track, followed by the cross country on Saturday morning. The crowd-pleasing dual slalom will happen Saturday night while the downhill will wrap up the action on Sunday morning.
The Sea Otter Road Stage Race will feature elite men and women during four days of competition. A criterium kicks off the action on Thursday. Racing then continues on Friday with a road race, on Saturday with a time trial and on Sunday with a circuit race.
Co-founders Frank Yohannan and Lou Rudolph hosted the inaugural Laguna Seca Challenge on April 6 & 7, 1991. There were a total of 350 athletes and 150 spectators. Today the event hosts over 9,000 athletes and 55,000 fans. In 1993 the event was renamed the Sea Otter Classic and is now universally regarded as the world’s premiere cycling festival.
Amateurs will also have an opportunity to race and do various fun rides.
Cyclingnews' tech staff will be onsite at the Sea Otter expo to scope out all the latest and greatest new products.
Tech:
Sea Otter 2013: Scapin Etika RC and Ivor
Sea Otter 2013: Specialized creates Enduro SX
Sea Otter 2013: Raleigh revamps its cyclocross range
Sea Otter 2013: Continental goes all in with 650b
Sea Otter 2013: Focus 650b carbon hardtail, Ag2r team replica
Sea Otter 2013: Scott reveals Scale 700-series 650b hardtails
Sea Otter 2013: Marin prototypes spotted
Sea Otter 2013: HED's new wide, tubeless Ardennes Plus
Sea Ottter 2013: Trek's Project One Mobile Experience
Sea Otter 2013: Kona Carbon Operator, disc Super Jake
Races:
Sea Otter Classic - Mountain bike races
Sea Otter Classic - Road Stage race
News:
Sea Otter Classic dates set for 2013
Gold Rusch Tour 2013 makes first stop at Sea Otter
Check back here for lots of coverage from Cyclingnews.
