Sea Otter 2013 Complete Coverage

Image 1 of 4 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) riding at the Sea Otter Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 4 Fifty two riders remained to start the final stage of the Sea Otter Classic women's race on the historic Laguna Seca raceway motorsports track (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 3 of 4 The men's field at stage two of the Sea Otter Classic with one minute to start. (Image credit: Wil Matthews) Image 4 of 4 Kate Courtney wins the Sea Otter Classic cross country (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)

The Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California is one of the most popular events on the US calendar among amateur and elite racers. It is coming up this weekend from April 18 to 21.

For many mountain bikers, the race doubles as both a stop on the US Pro XCT and the US Pro GRT - the US cross country and downhill national series, respectively. Elite mountain bike racing action will kick off on Friday morning with the short track, followed by the cross country on Saturday morning. The crowd-pleasing dual slalom will happen Saturday night while the downhill will wrap up the action on Sunday morning.

The Sea Otter Road Stage Race will feature elite men and women during four days of competition. A criterium kicks off the action on Thursday. Racing then continues on Friday with a road race, on Saturday with a time trial and on Sunday with a circuit race.

Co-founders Frank Yohannan and Lou Rudolph hosted the inaugural Laguna Seca Challenge on April 6 & 7, 1991. There were a total of 350 athletes and 150 spectators. Today the event hosts over 9,000 athletes and 55,000 fans. In 1993 the event was renamed the Sea Otter Classic and is now universally regarded as the world’s premiere cycling festival.

Amateurs will also have an opportunity to race and do various fun rides.

Cyclingnews' tech staff will be onsite at the Sea Otter expo to scope out all the latest and greatest new products.

Check back here for lots of coverage from Cyclingnews.