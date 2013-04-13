NICA invites Sea Otter attendees to events

High school cycling student athletes (Image credit: The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA))

Sea Otter Classic attendees are invited to learn about the positive impacts of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association's (NICA) high school cycling program on both students and their families during the four days of Sea Otter, April 18-21, at Laguna Seca, Monterey, California. NICA will have ambassadors at their booth (#637) to support student athletes as well as discuss the organization and its efforts with the public.

NICA's executive director Austin McInerny said, "First of all, a big thanks to the Sea Otter Classic for donating our booth space! The Sea Otter Classic was part of the first ever high school mountain bike series, back in 2001, so it has a special place in our history. The Sea Otter is a great venue to educate people about the many programs NICA runs and to hear directly from our coaches and student-athletes."

"Usually, folks I speak with are surprised when they learn just how organized we are, how developed our leagues are and how successful our student athletes are, both in competition and the classroom. It is not uncommon to hear, 'I wish NICA existed when I was in high school!'"

Earlier on Saturday morning, April 20, mountain bike legend Marla Streb will run a mountain bike skills clinic as well as later in the afternoon, a top ranked US pro Jeremiah Bishop will lead a pre-ride for NICA student athletes.

The public is also invited to join student athletes, NICA staff, board members and pro riders associated with the movement, Saturday, from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm at at the NICA Community Lounge (booth #637), next to Team Luna Chix.

Saturday evening at 7:30 pm, the documentary Singletrack High will play at the Golden State Theater in Monterey. Tickets are available at singletrackseaotter.eventbrite.com and at the NICA Booth. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to both local high school teams and the national movement.

Or drop by anytime Friday thru Sunday for a casual chat with staff, student athletes, and coaches. who are present.

For more information, visit www.nationalmtb.org.