Sea Otter 2013: Specialized creates Enduro SX

Image 1 of 7 The Specialized Enduro SX is a limited-edition gated-racing frameset (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 2 of 7 Specialized built the Enduro SX with M5 aluminum in two sizes (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 3 of 7 A Fox Float CTD 100mm shock is spec'ed with the frame (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 4 of 7 Specialized's four-bar-linkage design with sealed cartridge bearings (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 5 of 7 PressFit bottom bracket with ISCG 05 mounts for a chain guide (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 6 of 7 The rear is a standard 142mm with thru-axles (Image credit: BikeRadar) Image 7 of 7 As gated racing is fairly niche, only 100 Enduro SX frames will be made (Image credit: BikeRadar)

At the Sea Otter Classic just outside Monterey, California, Specialized unveiled a new frameset for gated racing, the Enduro SX. This 100mm, four-bar-linkage aluminum frame was built at the request of sponsored athletes, said Specialized PR man Chris Riekert.

"There are no longer a ton of dual slalom or four-cross races, but our athletes have been asking for it," Riekert said.

Specialized used to have an Enduro SX Trail, but that has gone away. The Enduro EVO, was launched at last year's Crankworkx as an aggressive, 165mm all-mountain machine, alongside the P Slope, a single-pivot, concentric-bottom-bracket bike. And the Specialized Enduro 29 was brought out in in late February. But the Enduro SX "Is a straight-up race bike," Riekert said, with Specialized's FSR rear suspension design. The seat stays are relatively short but the slack head tube gives stability and a longer wheelbase, Riekert said.

The frameset, which does not yet have a price, will come with a Fox Float CTD shock in two lengths, S or L. Only 100 will be sold.

