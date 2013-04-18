Gold Rusch Tour 2013 makes first stop at Sea Otter

Image 1 of 3 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) in a happy winner of the women's Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) rides in second place on Columbine Road (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Led by three-time 24-hour solo world champion mountain biker and four-time Leadville 100 winner Rebecca Rusch (Specialized), the 2013 SRAM Gold Rusch Tour is kicking off at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California, this weekend. In its third year, the annual tour aims to get more women on bikes and into bike racing.

The SRAM Gold Rusch Tour events held at Sea Otter will include Ladies Lounge sessions with short clinics on cycling tech, gear and face-to-face conversations with professional cyclists from all disciplines of the sport. Rusch and other SRAM-sponsored pros will also host no-drop MTB and road rides with SRAM support on site and technique tips on the rides.

"The Sea Otter Classic is such a part of the American cycling experience that it's a natural first stop for the SRAM Gold Rusch Tour," said Rusch. "I look forward to connecting with women of all fitness levels, ages, and interests there this year and deepening their affection for riding and being outdoors."

2013 Sea Otter Classic Stop on the SRAM Gold Rusch Tour

Thursday April 18, 2:00 - 3:30 pm, Road and MTB rides with the pros

Thursday, April 18, 3:30 pm - 5:00, Happy hour with the pros

Friday & Saturday, April 19 & 20, 3:00 - 5:00 pm, Meet the pros & snacks at the lounge

Sunday, April 21, 10:00 - noon, Road and MTB No-Drop Rides with the pros

The SRAM Gold Rusch Tour will make subsequent stops at six key cycling events in Ontario, Idaho, and British Columbia before returning to California. The tour is a series of women's-specific clinics and rides hosted in tandem with major races and bike festivals. These clinics will focus on riding techniques, fitness planning, equipment maintenance, and will feature one-on-one interaction with professional athletes from all cycling disciplines.

According to Rusch, a social connection from pro athlete to beginner rider is a key element in getting women of all ages and fitness levels outdoors and on their bicycles.

"The ongoing success of the SRAM Gold Rusch Tour is testament to the ready cycling audience of women, but also to the barriers they face in embracing the sport wholeheartedly," said Rusch. "For cycling to thrive and grow, we need to empower women to participate on the trail, on 'cross courses, on the road, and on daily commutes. If we can create a support network to drive women to do just that, we’ll see benefits far beyond the sport."

2013 SRAM Gold Rusch Tour

April 18-21: Sea Otter Classic, Monterey, California

June 22-23: 24 Hours of Summer Solstice, Bolton, Ontario

June 18 - July 23: Wheel Girls Mountain Bike Club in Sun Valley, Idaho

July 2-7: Race Like Reba Ride Camp at the Ride Sun Valley Bike Festival in Sun Valley, Idaho (By invitation only)

August 9-18: Crankworx in Whistler, British Columbia

August 31 - September 1: Rebecca's Private Idaho in Sun Valley, Idaho

October 4-6: Levi's Gran Fondo Ladies Lounge and Media Camp in Santa Rosa, California

For details, visit www.sramgoldruschtour.com.