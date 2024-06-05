SD Worx-Protime eye 'as many wins as possible' with Wiebes and Kopecky at Tour of Britain Women

By
published

World Champion and top sprinter combine for four-day UK stage race starting in Welshpool

Lorena Wiebes and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime)
Lorena Wiebes and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime are looking to continue their domination of the Women’s WorldTour, eyeing “as many wins as possible” at the upcoming Tour of Britain Women.

The Dutch squad will be led by World Champion Lotte Kopecky and top sprinter Lorena Wiebes as they take on the four stages, which start on Thursday in Welshpool and conclude on Sunday in Greater Manchester.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.