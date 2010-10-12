Sciandri quits British Cycling to work for BMC

Max Sciandri (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The BMC team has announced that Max Sciandri will join the team’s management structure in 2011 as an assistant sports director with a focus on developing the team's younger riders and identifying future talent.

In recent years Sciandri has played a key role in establishing the British Cycling Under 23 Academy, creating their summer base in his home town of Quarrata. He has also helped many of the current crop of British professionals riding for Team Sky and other squads, who are based in Italy.

Sciandri was born in Britain but grew up in Italy and raced as a professional between 1989 and 2004. He won a bronze medal in the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. He worked with BMC team manager Jim Ochowicz while riding for the Motorola team between 1991 and 1993.

Great Britain has still to finalise plans for the Academy in 2011, with the squad possibly being based in Manchester throughout the year. Sciandri began to consider his options this summer and opted to join BMC where he will work with team leaders Cadel Evans and George Hincapie, and major new signing for 2011, Taylor Phinney.

"I spent three years with Jim when I was riding with Motorola. He's clear, honest, correct and professional. Cycling needs a few more people like him to get things sorted out," Sciandri said in a statement issued by the team.

"The bikes that BMC makes are uniquely designed, with a clear concept of quality and performance. I also like the way the team has come out quietly – not shouting things out that they are going to do."

Ochowicz said Sciandri's 16 years experience as a professional and his work with the Academy makes him well-suited for his role with the BMC Racing Team.

"He'll be working with our younger riders, while scouting for potential new signings that are coming out of the international pool of Under 23 athletes," Ochowicz said.

Sciandri will work with senior sports director John Lelangue and fellow assistant sports directors Fabio Baldato, Michael Sayers and Rik Verbrugghe.

Lelangue said of Sciandri: "He will have a really big mission – first taking care of the younger guys on the team by overseeing their direction."

“He will also take time to go to the Under 23 races and make contact with national coaches and club coaches and young riders. He'll tell us about the guys we should be hiring. We've always been looking to new talent and to the future."

