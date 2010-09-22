Phinney signs for BMC

Image 1 of 4 Taylor Phinney (Trek Livestrong/U23) was clearly happy afterwards at the press conference (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 4 Taylor Phinney rides to the US Professional Time Trial title. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 4 Eventual winner Taylor Phinney leads heading into the last lap in Roubaix. (Image credit: Etienne Garnier) Image 4 of 4 Taylor Phinney (Trek-Livestrong) making his way down the long steep descent. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Taylor Phinney will ride for BMC in 2011. The 20-year-old American has signed with the team despite riding as a stagiaire with RadioShack this summer.

"When Jim Ochowicz first sold my family and me on the program, we were just blown away with the way he and the BMC Racing Team organization carried themselves," Phinney said. "They have a team with a lot of younger guys mixed with veteran riders and team leaders like Evans, Hincapie and Ballan. It seemed like the right fit for me.”

Phinney captured the American national time trial title on Saturday and is also the reigning individual pursuit world champion on the track. His contract with BMC will allow him to continue to combine road and track racing. Phinney rode for the Trek-Livestrong U23 team in 2010.

“BMC also makes fast bikes,” Phinney said. “I'm excited to see what they can make for me on the track."

In spite of his lofty reputation and his huge success in 2010, Phinney expects to spend some time earning his stripes at his new team.

“I'm looking forward to getting into pro racing, riding the front and doing my duties while seeing if I can win some races," he explained. "I don't want to be the high-maintenance neo-pro. That never works out well. If I get a good base and foundation and a lot of race days, the wins will come naturally."

BMC Racing Team president Jim Ochowicz expressed his delight at signing Phinney: “This is an extraordinary opportunity to work with one of the world's most celebrated and gifted cyclists," Ochowicz said.

"Taylor will continue with his track racing goals and join the team on the road at events that will allow him to gain the necessary experience in selected professional events. He will be supported in these efforts by a highly successful group of teammates all of which are eager to reach out and share their experiences with him."

The length and terms of Phinney’s contract with the team have yet to be revealed. He has already annuonced that he will be based in Lucca, in Italy for the 2011 road season. This week he will travel to Australia for the world road race championships. He is the big favourite for the time trial event and could also be a contender in the road race.