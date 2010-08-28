Schumacher's return to racing delayed

Image 1 of 3 Stefan Schumacher (Germany) kits up to go pre-ride the course. Image 2 of 3 Stefan Schumacher (R) and lawyer Michael Lehner after the first CAS hearing for his positive in the Olympics in July, 2009. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Stefan Schumacher (Gerolsteiner) (Image credit: Stephen McMahon)

Stefan Schumacher's return to racing has been delayed by at least a week. The German rider's doping suspension ended yesterday but all the paperwork and formalities of his new contract with the small Italian-based Miche team have not been completed in time for him to ride the Giro del Veneto today.

The German served a two-year suspension after testing positive for CERA at the Tour de France 2008. He has signed with the Miche for the remainder of the season.

Schumacher was already on his way to the start of the race in Padua when he was told he would not be able to start. He now hopes makes his return at the Giro della Romagna on September 5.

Although he signed his contract with Miche on August 13, he has not yet officially appeared on the International Cycling Union's register as a team member, he told the German news agency DPA.

“At first I was really pissed off, because I am of course quite eager to race again. But then I calmed down. I have waited so long already – one more week doesn't make that much difference,” Schumacher said.