Schneitter renews with Colnago Sudtirol

Image 1 of 3 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Sudtirol) on her way to a stage win (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 2 of 3 Women's stage 4 winner Nathalie Schneitter of Colnago-Sudtirol in action. (Image credit: Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge) Image 3 of 3 Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago-Südtirol) crashed twice and had to abandon in La Bresse, France (Image credit: Colnago-Südtirol Pro Mountain Bike Team)

Nathalie Schneitter renewed her contract with the Colnago Sudtirol team through 2014.

"After some back and forth, it is now official!" she wrote on her website. "I will stay for two more years my previous racing team Colnago South faithful and conquer under the direction of team manager Edi Telser the race courses of this world!"

The Swiss mountain biker is still working on setting her objectives for the 2013 season and so far has only said, "There are some cool projects in the pipeline, but more about that when they take the form."

The Swiss rider had a difficult season, especially after a crash at the La Bresse World Cup, and did not make the Swiss Olympic team, but ended it on a high note with a stage win at the Langkawi International Mountain Bike Challenge. She also finished third in the short track and fourth in the cross country at the Guiyang MTB Invitation Contest in China.