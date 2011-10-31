Schmidt joins Katusha as directeur sportif
Former Leopard DS reunited with Hans-Michael Holczer
Torsten Schmidt has joined Katusha as a directeur sportif for 2012. The German spent the past year with Leopard Trek, which has merged with RadioShack ahead of next season.
Schmidt was also appointed Swiss national team coach in August, but it is understood that he will leave that role in order to focus on his duties at Katusha.
“Of course, you’re sorry to leave when you’ve been successful with great riders like Cancellara or the Schlecks,” Schmidt said. “I wish those riders and the entire team all the best.”
Schmidt was appointed by recently-installed Katusha manager Hans-Michael Holczer. “Schmidt has proven that he is one of the best young directeur sportifs on the circuit, and I wanted the best people for my team,” Holczer said, according to radsport-news.com.
Holczer managed Schmidt when he was a rider at Gerolsteiner between 2000 and 2005. Another former Gerolsteiner rider, Uwe Peschel, is also set to join Katusha’s management staff, while Christian Henn has already been confirmed as a directeur sportif.
