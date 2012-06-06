Schlecks to Riis, Contador to Bruyneel?

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador, Andy and Frank Schleck are presented before the race. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 Johan Bruyneel will attempt to work the oracle with Andy Schleck in 2012. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 5 A happy Frank Schleck (Team Radioshack Nissan) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) gets in one last race before his CAS verdict is announced. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 5 Bjarne Riis and Alberto Contador are all smiles after the jump (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Will Andy and Fränk Schleck return to Saxo Bank and Bjarne Riis, with Alberto Contador then going to Johan Bruyneel and Team RadioShack-Nissan? Tuttobiciweb.it indicated that such a deal may be in motion.

Officially, however, teams and riders are not allowed to start negotiating new contracts or have official contact until after August 1. Despite this, the Italian website said the deal “is at a very advanced stage...”

The swap of riders would serve both teams, the report says. Riis needs riders who can bring in UCI points and possibly sponsors, which the Schlecks are capable of doing.

RadioShack-Nissan and Bruyneel has the sponsors and the points but want a rider who can win the Tour de France. “A perfect portrait of Alberto Contador,” the website pointed out.

The Schlecks and Riis did not have a good relationship after they left Saxo Bank in 2010, and the same is said to be true of Contador and Bruyneel after their time together at Astana.

But now, tuttobiciweb.it reports, all are ready to forgive and forget. “Riis is ready to embrace the brothers, and Contador prepares to land in America.”