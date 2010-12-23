Schlecks to be Ambassadors for Special Olympics in Luxembourg

Image 1 of 3 Big brother. Andy Schleck listens as Fränk speaks. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Kirchen concentrates, as he knows what's at stake today. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Laurent Didier volleys (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Andy and Fränk Schleck will serve as Ambassadors for the Special Olympics Luxembourg as of 2011. The brothers, together with fellow Luxembourg pro cyclists Kim Kirchen and Laurent Didier on Tuesday presented checks for a total of 12,000 Euros to the sport federation for persons with intellectual disabilities.

The Schlecks presented a check for 7,000 Euro from their fan club, and were joined by Kirchen and Didier as well as photographer Serge Waldbillig and representatives of the publishing house Editions Saint-Paul to present another check for 5,000 Euro.

The latter donation was the profit from the sale of the book „Velomania 2009 – Luxembourger Radsport-Asse hautnah“ („Luxembourg pro cyclists up close“). The cyclists not only put in an outstanding performance on the road, they also showed a heart for handicapped individuals with this gesture, according to Nicolas Soisson, vice president of Special Olympics Luxembourg.

Fancy wheels for the the Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project

Little is so far known about the team's actual name and its kit for 2011, but the team won't have to worry about its vehicles. Mercedes Benz has presented the Luxembourg Cycling Project with its cars for the coming season.

The team will have two “fully equipped” E-Class autos, 10 from the C-Class, two seven-seat Viano vans “with complete leather outfitting” and two A-Class cars.

Mercedes will also provide the team buses but must wait until next year for them, “the first of this kind from Mercedes”.