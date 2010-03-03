Schleck's season debut cut short

Andy Schleck in action at the Giro del Friuli (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

One month after having a forced rest due to inflammation in his knee, Saxo Bank's Andy Schleck was riding pain free and ready to make his season start at the Giro del Friuli today. The Luxembourger did not finish the 190km Italian race today, but not because of his injury.

"My first race today and I'm happy did good work 'til I pull out after 160, but my knee didn't hurt only in the end a bit so that's good," Schleck said on Twitter.

The 2009 Tour de France runner-up was not concerned about the injury at the beginning of February, when he was diagnosed with inflammation under his kneecap. He also began the 2009 season with tendonitis in his ankle, but went on to claim success as early as Flèche Wallonne, where he took second before he went on to win Liège - Bastogne - Liège.

Schleck was scheduled to start his season in the Challenge Mallorca before suffering knee pain. He was then to make his start in the Ruta del Sol last week, but postponed his debut until today's Giro del Friuli.

The 24-year-old is still on the schedule for Eroica and Tirreno-Adriatico.