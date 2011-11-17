Schlecks confirmed for Mallorca Challenge

Beautiful day to go to the beach in Mallorca, or to have a bike race! (Image credit: Franklin Tello)

Andy and Fränk Schleck will be amongst those in the Mallorca Cycling Challenge in February. Race organisers have confirmed that RadioShack-Nissan will be one of at least six WorldTour tams at the race series.

In addition to the Schlecks, who this year finished second and third in the Tour de France, the team is expected to bring Andreas Klöden, Chris Horner, Jens Voigt, Daniele Bennati, Maxime Monfort, Linus Gerdemann, Ben Hermans, Markel Irizar and Haimar Zubeldia.

Katusha will also be there, as will Rabobank, Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Lotto-Belisol, and Team Sky, all from the WorldTour.

So far two Profesional Continental teams have confirmed, Cofidis and NetApp.

The Mallorca Challenge is a series of five one-day races. Each race is ranked separately, and there is only an unofficial overall winner.