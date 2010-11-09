Schleck doesn't want to win Tour through a possible Contador disqualification

Image 1 of 3 All eyes will be on Andy Schleck in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Big brother. Andy Schleck listens as Fränk speaks. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 A relaxed Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) rolls up to sign on. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Andy Schleck is not totally clear on how the Alberto Contador doping case will turn out, but he is adamant that having the Spaniard disqualified from this year's Tour de France is not the way he wants to win the race.

The International Cycling Union announced last night that it has turned the Contador case over to the Spanish Cycling Federation for action. The Tour winner tested positive for Clenbuterol on the second rest day of this year's race. The Spaniard has denied doping and said that the results were due to the consumption of tainted meat.

“I hope for clarity in this matter as soon as possible,” Schleck, who finished second at this year's Tour, told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. “The case has now been filed with the Spanish cycling federation. That means that other people have to take it up. I don't know what that means.”

If Contador were disqualified from this year's Tour, then the overall victory would go to Schleck, who is still in Curaçao, and that is not how he would like to win the race. “This way doesn't do it for me. My name may later be in the record books [as winner] but I will not have experienced the joy. I want to win the Tour on the road. For me, Contador will always remain the winner of the 2010 Tour.”

Contador has signed to ride with Team Saxo Bank-SunGard in 2011. Schleck and his brother Fränk are leaving that team to join the Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project for the next four years.