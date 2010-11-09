Castaño calm as Contador faces disciplinary action

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador attacks Andy Schleck near the fog-shrouded summit of the Tourmalet. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Alberto Contador made an emotional plea of innocence during his press conference (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador (Astana) fires one off from the podium (Image credit: Sirotti)

Following the news that the UCI has asked the Spanish National Cycling Federation (RFEC) to open disciplinary hearings against Tour de France winner Alberto Contador, the rider's press officer Jacinto Vidarte has expressed hope that he'll be able to defend the charges.

Vidarte told Spanish media that the situation is "normal and what we expected", explaining that the rider's representatives will "submit all documents which show that [Contador's case] was a clear case of food contamination."

Contador has maintained that the presence of banned stimulant Clenbuterol in an anti-doping test sample obtained on the second rest day of this year's Tour de France in Pau was the result of eating contaminated meat, hence the miniscule amount of substance in his system.

Upon further analysis in a German laboratory it was later discovered that Contador's blood also contained minute levels of plasticisers found in blood bags, indicating the possible use of blood doping.

Meanwhile, RFEC chief Juan Carlos Castaño has told Spanish sports daily Marca that he hopes the proceedings against Contador "go well" and has indicated that cycling's governing body in Spain will treat the rider's case like any other it may receive.

"The Federation's official version is that it is a normal process as with any other records. It will analyse all the documentation that we have forwarded to the UCI and the Competition Committee will begin examining the process as usual," he explained.

"If the Committee decides to continue with the process, then we will contact the rider to open the file so that the athlete can present their arguments and documentation that may be necessary for his defense. We will contrast that with what the UCI has given us and thus expose the athlete, [after which we] will proceed to make a decision of record."

Castaño added that the maximum time to process this case is three months and stated: "I would like [the case] to come out well, but now the Competition Committee has to study this and solve it the way it considers fair."