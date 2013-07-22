Fränk Schleck rejects Becca's offer for remainder of 2013 season

Image 1 of 3 A happy Frank Schleck (Team Radioshack Nissan) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 3 Andy and Frank Schleck celebrate after the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 An unhappy Frank Schleck during the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: AFP)

Fränk Schleck has rejected an offer from RadioShack-Leopard team owner Flavio Becca to ride out the remainder of the season with the team. He said that he did not consider the offer to be fair, and indicated that while he was open to a counter-proposal, he would also consider riding for another team for the rest of the season.

In mid-July, Schleck's one-year doping suspension ended, and he planned to return to RadioShack-Leopard and ride the Vuelta a Espana. However, shortly before the ban ended, Becca announced that he would not re-hire Schleck. He changed his mind along the way and told Cyclingnews on Saturday that hehad made Schleck an offer for the remainder of the season.

Becca has sold his WorldTour licence to Trek. Andy Schleck has confirmed that the brothers will ride for Team Trekas of the coming year, and Fränk said that he would be “happy to ride with Andy in the Trek jersey next season.”

"With my lawyers, we have made an offer to Mr. Becca,” Fränk Schleck told Lessential.lu. “In response, he made what he believed to be an offer but which we do not feel to be fairt. For us, this proposal is not one. We can not consider it. That is where we are at the moment.”

He added that he had not yet “renounced the Vuelta a Espana and rolling out the end of the season. Schleck has not “closed the door to a (further) proposal”, and that it is also “technically possible to ride with another team until the end of the season.”