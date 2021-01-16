Schillinger suffers fractured vertebrae after being hit by car at Bora-hansgrohe camp

Andreas Schillinger (Bora-hangrohe) has been diagnosed with ‘fractures of the transverse processes in cervical and thoracic spine’ after he and six other teammates were hit by a car while training on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the final day of Bora-hansgrohe’s training camp in Italy when a group that included Schillinger, Wilco Kelderman, Rüdiger Selig, Marcus Burghardt, Anton Palzer, Maximilian Schachmann and Michael Schwarzmann were hit.

Few details surrounding the collision have been released but three riders, Kelderman, Selig and Schillinger were transported to a local hospital while the remaining four escaped with just minor injuries and were able to be transported back to the team hotel.

The German team were able to confirm that both Selig and Kelderman had suffered concussions but that Schillinger needed to go through further medical checks on Saturday evening. The compete diagnosis of all of Schillinger’s injuries have yet to be released but the team are expected to make a statement on social media in the next few hours.

A spokesperson confirmed to Cyclingnews that although Schillinger, 37, would not require surgery the team expect that the rider would need a ‘longer break’ in terms of his rehabilitation and recovery.

More to come…