Bora-Hansgrohe riders hit by vehicle at training camp and taken to hospital

Several Bora-Hansgrohe riders have been taken to hospital in northern Italy after a car hit a group of riders whilst they were out training on Saturday.

According to reports, a group of seven riders were out training when they were hit by the car with at least three needing to be taken to hospital. It’s unclear which riders were involved at this point, while the team have only confirmed that there was an accident at this point.

However, one of the riders on the team confirmed the incident with Ide Schelling taking to Strava to confirm the news. “But a shit end of the camp. Big crash with a car in my group, all guys crashed” the rider wrote.

“I have a little safe angel on my shoulder as I was one of the only ones who decided to not go for the extra half hour. Hope everyone is okay, don’t know much more though! Keep an eye on Bora-hansgrohe socials.”

The riders who were transported to hospital were Wilco Kelderman, Rüdiger Selig and Andreas Schillinger. According to the team, Kelderman and Selig have concussions but further examinations are taking place. The other four riders involved in the incident are now back at the team hotel and only have minor injuries.

“Today during training, several of our riders were involved in an accident with a car," the team stated. "Wilco Kelderman, Rüdiger Selig and Andreas Schillinger were taken to hospital, all conscious. Wilco and Rudi have sustained concussion, while Andreas is awaiting final examinations.”

The riders who were able to return to hotel were Marcus Burghardt, Anton Palzer, Maximilian Schachmann and Michael Schwarzmann. “I just know that there was a car involved. Actually the car hit them but I can’t tell you exactly what happened,” a team spokesperson told Cyclingnews.

Kelderman only moved to the team at the start of the year after transferring from Sunweb and was lining up a Tour de France challenge after finishing third in last year’s Giro d’Italia. The 29-year-old was in Italy to kick-start his campaign and meet his new teammates before his season began. Schillinger has been with the team since their Netapp days, and the 37-year-old is one of their most experience riders, while Selig, 31, was going into his fifth season on the German team.

