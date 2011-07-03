Saxo Bank-SunGard first off in team time trial
Omega Pharma-Lotto last to go
Alberto Contador and Saxo Bank-SunGard will be the first to take off in the stage two team time trial. Nearly two and a half hours later, Omega Pharma-Lotto, with yellow jersey Philippe Gilbert, will be the last team to leave the starting blocks in Les Essarts.
The teams will start in reverse order of the team rankings from the first stage, which the Belgian team won. The teams will go off at seven minute intervals.
Major time differences are not expected, as the course is completely flat and only 23 kilometers. There are intermediate time checks at 9km and 16.5km. An average time of 25 minutes is expected.
Team Time Trial Start Times:
14:30 Saxo Bank-SunGard
14:37 Euskaltel-Euskadi
14:44 Vacansoleil-DCM
14:51 AG2R-La Mondiale
14:58 Saur-Sojasun
15:05 Rabobank
15:12 FDJ
15:19 Liquigas-Cannondale
15:26 Garmin-Cervélo
15:33 Europcar
15:40 Quick Step
15:47 Movistar
15:54 Astana
16:01 Katusha
16:08 Team Sky
16:15 Lampre-ISD
16:22 Cofidis
16:29 RadioShack
16:36 HTC-Highroad
16:43 Leopard Trek
16:50 BMC
16:57 Omega Pharma-Lotto
