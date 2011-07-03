Saxo Bank-SunGard first off in team time trial

Alberto Contador and his Saxo Bank Sungard teammates recon the team time trial course. (Image credit: AFP)

Alberto Contador and Saxo Bank-SunGard will be the first to take off in the stage two team time trial. Nearly two and a half hours later, Omega Pharma-Lotto, with yellow jersey Philippe Gilbert, will be the last team to leave the starting blocks in Les Essarts.

The teams will start in reverse order of the team rankings from the first stage, which the Belgian team won. The teams will go off at seven minute intervals.

Major time differences are not expected, as the course is completely flat and only 23 kilometers. There are intermediate time checks at 9km and 16.5km. An average time of 25 minutes is expected.

Team Time Trial Start Times:

14:30 Saxo Bank-SunGard

14:37 Euskaltel-Euskadi

14:44 Vacansoleil-DCM

14:51 AG2R-La Mondiale

14:58 Saur-Sojasun

15:05 Rabobank

15:12 FDJ

15:19 Liquigas-Cannondale

15:26 Garmin-Cervélo

15:33 Europcar

15:40 Quick Step

15:47 Movistar

15:54 Astana

16:01 Katusha

16:08 Team Sky

16:15 Lampre-ISD

16:22 Cofidis

16:29 RadioShack

16:36 HTC-Highroad

16:43 Leopard Trek

16:50 BMC

16:57 Omega Pharma-Lotto