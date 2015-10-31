Savio: If there is one team that fights against doping it is us

Image 1 of 5 Gianni Savio giving instructions for the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Gianni Savio at the Giro (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Fabio Taborre (Androni) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Davide Appollonio (Androni-Sidermec) with team manager Gainni Savio (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Gianni Savio walking around at the race finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Androni-Giocattoli boss Gianni Savio has responded to the announcement from the UCI that they had refused to lift a 30-day suspension handed to his team, saying that Pro Continental outfit was doing more to fight doping than many. The Italian team were suspended by the UCI from August 1st to 30th after two of their riders registered adverse analytical findings in the space of 12 months.

Davide Appollonio was the first Androni rider produce an adverse analytical finding when he tested positive for EPO June 14. Days later, Fabio Taborre gave a positive sample for the experimental product FG-4592, which helps to stimulate the production of EPO. Savio confirmed at the start of September that he would take legal action against the two riders.

“If there is one team that fights against doping it is us. We are totally removed from the criminal behaviour of the two dopers. In fact, we demanded at the time of the two riders and we will receive a communication next week with the days that the proceedings will be. It is the first time in history that a team demand a doped cyclist. Never happened,” Savio told Biciciclismo, referring to the legal proceedings against Taborre and Appollonio.

In taking the two riders to court and trying to have the suspension overturned, Savio says that he is defending the honour of his team. He will be hoping that organisers will be able to look past the indiscretions of Taborre and Appollonio when they are planning their invitations, specifically Giro d’Italia organisers RCS. Androni-Giocattoli finished third in the Coppa Italia this season, which means they will be relying on RCS to give them a wildcard entry.

Savio believes that they will be able to secure a spot, however. “I have confidence we will be in the Giro. I don’t see why not, we are always protagonists.”

Androni-Giocattoli are one of 20 teams that have been confirmed as applying for a Pro Continental licence for next season. They have had a poor 2015 season, taking only five victories and finishing 34th in the Europe Tour.