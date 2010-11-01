Sastre seeks calmer season in 2011

Image 1 of 3 Carlos Sastre (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 3 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) steps onto the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With the captaincy of Team Geox beckoning for Carlos Sastre in 2011, the experienced Spaniard says he'll be aiming for a "calmer" year next season.

Speaking to Spanish news agency EFE after receiving the Aleroañil Cultural Association's Guisando (Ávila) Gredos award with enduro motorcyclist Iván Cervantes, Sastre said, "I'm not excluding anything, but I still don't know what I will [do]" adding that "the year would be different".

He admitted to being very tired at the end of the 2010 season, a year in which the relationship between himself and the Cervélo TestTeam became somewhat strained, prompting him to say of his new team: "It's a team that is already established and only the sponsor has changed, so you have very experienced people and it gives [me] much comfort."

While Sastre rode all three grand tours, he wasn't able to take the results for which he was aiming, with murmurings of discontent within the Cervélo team when Xavier Tondo performed better over the course of the Vuelta's three weeks than his countryman and teammate. It all culminated with the Cervélo TestTeam announcing it would be defunct in 2011, becoming the co-sponsor and technical partner for Jonathan Vaughters' Garmin-Transitions squad.

After announcing his move to Mauro Gianetti's Team Geox outfit he'll be a stablemate to 2009 Giro d'Italia and two-time Vuelta a España winner Denis Menchov, the Russian a perfect match for the Sastre, according to the 2008 Tour de France champion. He said they have "a very good relationship" and believes Menchov's quiet demeanour will be "100 percent complementary".

"He is strong against the clock and does well in mountain and I, perhaps, am more explosive in the mountains and aggressive when riding, so we are complementary and stronger [together]," explained Sastre.