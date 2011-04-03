Trending

Sastre out of Vuelta al Pais Vasco with bronchial problems

Geox-TMC rider needs complete rest

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC)

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC)
(Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Carlos Sastre will not ride the Vuelta al Pais Vasco due to bronchial and lung problems. The Geox-TMC rider needs complete rest and must undergo treatment to deal with the long-time problem.

Related Articles

Sastre disappointed but dignifed after Tour de France snub

Sanchez on track for Pais Vasco

Sastre on track for Giro d'Italia

Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco start list