Sastre out of Vuelta al Pais Vasco with bronchial problems
Geox-TMC rider needs complete rest
Carlos Sastre will not ride the Vuelta al Pais Vasco due to bronchial and lung problems. The Geox-TMC rider needs complete rest and must undergo treatment to deal with the long-time problem.
