Sanchez stays on top

Image 1 of 3 Spanish armada: Luis Leon Sanchez (2nd overall, Caisse d'Epargne), Alberto Contador (1st, Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (3rd, Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Joaquin Rodríguez (Katusha) with his trophy for winning the general classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Bernhard Eisel (HTC - Columbia) celebrates his victory in Gent - Wevelgem. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Spanish riders dominate the latest world rankings released by the UCI, following a fortnight of solid results for riders from that country.

Luis Leon Sanchez continues to lead the standings thanks to his consistent start to the year, with the likes of Oscar Freire winning Milan-San Remo, Joaquin Rodriguez taking out the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya and Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde placing in some of the early-season stage races.

Consequently, five Spaniards sit in the top 10 of the latest rankings, with world champion Cadel Evans maintaining momentum in fourth place and Rein Taaramae making his presence felt with an appearance in eighth, the Cofidis rider having previously been in 29th spot.

The big mover was Bernhard Eisel, who moved up 42 places to 15th following his win in Gent-Wevelgem. The Austrian sits just two points behind former teammate Greg Henderson, who coincidentally slipped four places to 14th. The man who took second behind Eisel last weekend, Sep Vanmarcke, was the standout name, his performance helping him break through into the top 20, having previously been unranked in the UCI standings.

Another rider to climb the rankings was Cervélo TestTeam's Xavier Tondo, who shot up to 11th courtesy of a stage win in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. A great performance in that same stage and indeed the race also helped Joaquin Rodriquez to his second in the rankings, the Katusha rider now sitting 80 points behind leader and countryman Sanchez.

It's no surprise therefore, that Spain tops the nations and teams rankings, sitting well ahead of Italy in the list of countries, with Australia still holding onto third place. Sanchez's Caisse d'Epargne maintains its grip as the best squad in the rankings, with HTC-Columbia and now Katusha sitting in second and third respectively.

UCI World Rankings - individuals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 222 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 142 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 119 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 116 5 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 109 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana 107 7 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank 100 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 100 9 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 99 10 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 96 11 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 92 12 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 86 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni 86 14 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 85 15 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 83 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 80 17 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 78 18 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 68 19 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 62 20 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 22 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 58 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 55 24 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 54 25 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 26 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 52 27 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 51 28 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 29 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Slipstream 40 31 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team 40 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 40 33 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Slipstream 34 34 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 30 35 Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni 30 36 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 37 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 30 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 39 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 21 40 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 12 41 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Slipstream 11 42 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 43 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 10 44 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 45 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 46 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 8 47 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Slipstream 7 48 Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 49 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 7 50 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 7 51 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 6 52 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack 6 53 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 6 54 Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 55 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 6 56 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 6 57 William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 58 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 6 59 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 6 60 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 61 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 62 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 63 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 64 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 5 65 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 66 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 67 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 5 68 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 69 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 4 70 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 71 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 72 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 4 73 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 4 74 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank 4 75 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 76 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 77 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2 78 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni 2 79 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 80 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne 1 81 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 82 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1 83 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 84 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 1 85 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1 86 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 87 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1 88 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 89 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse D'Epargne 1 90 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 91 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux 1 92 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 93 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1 94 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caisse D'Epargne 327 pts 2 Team HTC - Columbia 249 3 Team Katusha 247 4 Liquigas-Doimo 210 5 Astana 209 6 Rabobank 166 7 BMC Racing Team 157 8 Cervelo Test Team 132 9 Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni 118 10 Acqua & Sapone 116 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 115 12 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 13 Lampre-Farnese Vini 101 14 Sky Professional Cycling Team 99 15 Colnago - Csf Inox 93 16 Quick Step 92 17 Garmin - Slipstream 92 18 Team Milram 76 19 Team Saxo Bank 76 20 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 56 22 Ag2R La Mondiale 55 23 Team Radioshack 27 24 Française Des Jeux 12 25 BBox Bouygues Telecom 11 26 Footon-Servetto 7 27 Saur - Sojasun 6