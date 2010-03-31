Trending

Sanchez stays on top

Spanish riders dominate UCI world rankings

Image 1 of 3

Spanish armada: Luis Leon Sanchez (2nd overall, Caisse d'Epargne), Alberto Contador (1st, Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (3rd, Caisse d'Epargne)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 3

Joaquin Rodríguez (Katusha) with his trophy for winning the general classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Bernhard Eisel (HTC - Columbia) celebrates his victory in Gent - Wevelgem.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Spanish riders dominate the latest world rankings released by the UCI, following a fortnight of solid results for riders from that country.

Luis Leon Sanchez continues to lead the standings thanks to his consistent start to the year, with the likes of Oscar Freire winning Milan-San Remo, Joaquin Rodriguez taking out the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya and Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde placing in some of the early-season stage races.

Consequently, five Spaniards sit in the top 10 of the latest rankings, with world champion Cadel Evans maintaining momentum in fourth place and Rein Taaramae making his presence felt with an appearance in eighth, the Cofidis rider having previously been in 29th spot.

The big mover was Bernhard Eisel, who moved up 42 places to 15th following his win in Gent-Wevelgem. The Austrian sits just two points behind former teammate Greg Henderson, who coincidentally slipped four places to 14th. The man who took second behind Eisel last weekend, Sep Vanmarcke, was the standout name, his performance helping him break through into the top 20, having previously been unranked in the UCI standings.

Another rider to climb the rankings was Cervélo TestTeam's Xavier Tondo, who shot up to 11th courtesy of a stage win in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. A great performance in that same stage and indeed the race also helped Joaquin Rodriquez to his second in the rankings, the Katusha rider now sitting 80 points behind leader and countryman Sanchez.

It's no surprise therefore, that Spain tops the nations and teams rankings, sitting well ahead of Italy in the list of countries, with Australia still holding onto third place. Sanchez's Caisse d'Epargne maintains its grip as the best squad in the rankings, with HTC-Columbia and now Katusha sitting in second and third respectively.

UCI World Rankings - individuals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne222pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha142
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia119
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team116
5Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone109
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana107
7Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank100
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne100
9Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne99
10Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana96
11Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team92
12Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step86
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni86
14Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team85
15Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia83
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo80
17Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini78
18Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha68
19Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox62
20Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator60
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto60
22Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo58
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale55
24Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram54
25Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi53
26Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank52
27Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank51
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto44
29George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team40
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Slipstream40
31Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team40
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia40
33Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Slipstream34
34Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo30
35Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni30
36Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha30
37Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox30
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
39Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo21
40Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank12
41Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Slipstream11
42Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
43Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack10
44Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini10
45Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
46Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram8
47Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Slipstream7
48Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
49Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne7
50Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto7
51Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana6
52Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack6
53Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack6
54Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
55Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step6
56Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram6
57William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
58Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia6
59Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank6
60Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
61Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
62Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha6
63Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
64Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank5
65Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux5
66Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
67Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack5
68Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
69Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram4
70Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
71Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
72Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne4
73Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram4
74Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank4
75Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
76Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
77David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini2
78Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni2
79Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
80Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne1
81Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
82Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux1
83Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
84Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram1
85Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1
86Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
87Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1
88Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha1
89Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse D'Epargne1
90Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
91Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux1
92Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
93Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux1
94Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse D'Epargne327pts
2Team HTC - Columbia249
3Team Katusha247
4Liquigas-Doimo210
5Astana209
6Rabobank166
7BMC Racing Team157
8Cervelo Test Team132
9Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni118
10Acqua & Sapone116
11Omega Pharma-Lotto115
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne113
13Lampre-Farnese Vini101
14Sky Professional Cycling Team99
15Colnago - Csf Inox93
16Quick Step92
17Garmin - Slipstream92
18Team Milram76
19Team Saxo Bank76
20Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator60
21Euskaltel - Euskadi56
22Ag2R La Mondiale55
23Team Radioshack27
24Française Des Jeux12
25BBox Bouygues Telecom11
26Footon-Servetto7
27Saur - Sojasun6

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain670pts
2Italy393
3Australia284
4Belgium255
5Germany191
6Estonia100
7Kazakhstan96
8Netherlands91
9New Zealand85
10Austria83
11Czech Republic80
12Ireland55
13United States53
14Norway46
15Canada40
16Russia37
17France34
18Slovakia21
19Slovenia14
20Denmark12
21Argentina12
22South Africa11
23Portugal7
24Great Britain6
25Switzerland3
26Colombia1
27Belarus1