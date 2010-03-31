Sanchez stays on top
Spanish riders dominate UCI world rankings
Spanish riders dominate the latest world rankings released by the UCI, following a fortnight of solid results for riders from that country.
Luis Leon Sanchez continues to lead the standings thanks to his consistent start to the year, with the likes of Oscar Freire winning Milan-San Remo, Joaquin Rodriguez taking out the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya and Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde placing in some of the early-season stage races.
Consequently, five Spaniards sit in the top 10 of the latest rankings, with world champion Cadel Evans maintaining momentum in fourth place and Rein Taaramae making his presence felt with an appearance in eighth, the Cofidis rider having previously been in 29th spot.
The big mover was Bernhard Eisel, who moved up 42 places to 15th following his win in Gent-Wevelgem. The Austrian sits just two points behind former teammate Greg Henderson, who coincidentally slipped four places to 14th. The man who took second behind Eisel last weekend, Sep Vanmarcke, was the standout name, his performance helping him break through into the top 20, having previously been unranked in the UCI standings.
Another rider to climb the rankings was Cervélo TestTeam's Xavier Tondo, who shot up to 11th courtesy of a stage win in the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya. A great performance in that same stage and indeed the race also helped Joaquin Rodriquez to his second in the rankings, the Katusha rider now sitting 80 points behind leader and countryman Sanchez.
It's no surprise therefore, that Spain tops the nations and teams rankings, sitting well ahead of Italy in the list of countries, with Australia still holding onto third place. Sanchez's Caisse d'Epargne maintains its grip as the best squad in the rankings, with HTC-Columbia and now Katusha sitting in second and third respectively.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne
|222
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|142
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|119
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|116
|5
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|109
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Astana
|107
|7
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|100
|8
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|9
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne
|99
|10
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|96
|11
|Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|92
|12
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|86
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
|86
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|85
|15
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|83
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|80
|17
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|78
|18
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|68
|19
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|62
|20
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|22
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|55
|24
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|54
|25
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|26
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|27
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|28
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|29
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|30
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Slipstream
|40
|31
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervelo Test Team
|40
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|33
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Slipstream
|34
|34
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|35
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
|30
|36
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|37
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|30
|38
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|39
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|40
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|41
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Slipstream
|11
|42
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|43
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|10
|44
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|45
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|46
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|47
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Slipstream
|7
|48
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|49
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|50
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|7
|51
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|6
|52
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team Radioshack
|6
|53
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|6
|54
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|55
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|6
|56
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|57
|William Bonnet (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|58
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|59
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|60
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|61
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|62
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|63
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|64
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|5
|65
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|66
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|67
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|5
|68
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|69
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|70
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|71
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|72
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne
|4
|73
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|74
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|4
|75
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|76
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|77
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2
|78
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
|2
|79
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|80
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse D'Epargne
|1
|81
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|82
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|83
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|84
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|85
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|86
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|87
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|88
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|89
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Caisse D'Epargne
|1
|90
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|91
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Française Des Jeux
|1
|92
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|93
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|94
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse D'Epargne
|327
|pts
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|249
|3
|Team Katusha
|247
|4
|Liquigas-Doimo
|210
|5
|Astana
|209
|6
|Rabobank
|166
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|157
|8
|Cervelo Test Team
|132
|9
|Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
|118
|10
|Acqua & Sapone
|116
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|115
|12
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|13
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|101
|14
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|99
|15
|Colnago - Csf Inox
|93
|16
|Quick Step
|92
|17
|Garmin - Slipstream
|92
|18
|Team Milram
|76
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|76
|20
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|56
|22
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|55
|23
|Team Radioshack
|27
|24
|Française Des Jeux
|12
|25
|BBox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|26
|Footon-Servetto
|7
|27
|Saur - Sojasun
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|670
|pts
|2
|Italy
|393
|3
|Australia
|284
|4
|Belgium
|255
|5
|Germany
|191
|6
|Estonia
|100
|7
|Kazakhstan
|96
|8
|Netherlands
|91
|9
|New Zealand
|85
|10
|Austria
|83
|11
|Czech Republic
|80
|12
|Ireland
|55
|13
|United States
|53
|14
|Norway
|46
|15
|Canada
|40
|16
|Russia
|37
|17
|France
|34
|18
|Slovakia
|21
|19
|Slovenia
|14
|20
|Denmark
|12
|21
|Argentina
|12
|22
|South Africa
|11
|23
|Portugal
|7
|24
|Great Britain
|6
|25
|Switzerland
|3
|26
|Colombia
|1
|27
|Belarus
|1
