Samuel Sanchez to remain with Euskaltel-Euskadi?

Samuel Sanchez is heading into this year’s Tour de France with the confidence his team will continue for years to come. The 34-year-old is racing his 13th season with the Basque squad - the team has been his home since his professional debut in 2000.

The reigning Olympic champion spoke to The Courier about his plans for the coming seasons: "[I have] no shortage of offers but my intention is to continue [with Euskaltel-Eusakadi]". While no contract renewals have been mentioned it would be a surprise if the Spaniard moved to another team.

Sanchez is aware of the changes set to take place at his team and offered his opinion on what the squad needs to be successful for the upcoming seasons. Euskaltel-Euskadi is currently run under the Fundación Euskadi but the new structure will see a change in management, headlined by the major sponsor Euskaltel.

"There should be a model similar to Rabobank, with seventy percent of their cyclists trained in their development team and then reinforced with outside brokers" said Sanchez.

As for his Tour ambitions, Sanchez was clear about his goals for the 2012 edition but also hinted about his life after cycling, where one could expect him to remain within the team.

"My main objective is to verify that I have the legs of other years, my goal is to have presence in the race, look for the podium and stages."

"Rather than as a director, I'd be the bridge between cyclists and directors. Share my experience. A sort of technical advisor".