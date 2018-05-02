Trending

Peter Sagan holds firm atop WorldTour rankings

Tour de Romandie winner Roglic climbs into top 10

Image 1 of 5

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Primoz Roglic wins the 2018 Tour de Romandie

Primoz Roglic wins the 2018 Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Zdenek Stybar, Philippe Gilbert and Niki Terpstra speak at a press event ahead of Paris-Roubaix

Zdenek Stybar, Philippe Gilbert and Niki Terpstra speak at a press event ahead of Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins 2018 Paris-Roubaix

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins 2018 Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Egan Arley Bernal (Team Sky) wins the stage 3 time trial at Tour de Romandie

Egan Arley Bernal (Team Sky) wins the stage 3 time trial at Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) remains the clear leader at the top of the WorldTour rankings after the Tour de Romandie and Tuesday's Eschborn-Frankfurt one-day race, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) rounding out the top three. Quick-Step Floors is still rooted to the top of the team standings thanks to a dominant start to the 2018 season.

Related Articles

Sagan closes out Classics with fourth in Amstel Gold Race - News Shorts

Roglic wins Tour de Romandie

Roglic looking to target three-week races after Tour de Romandie win

Kristoff wins fourth straight Eschborn-Frankfurt

Below that there has been plenty of change with Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) surging 18 places to fourth in the WorldTour standings, thanks to his overall win at the Tour de Romandie. Roglic assumed control of the race on stage 1 after a strong performance in the prologue. Egan Bernal (Team Sky) closed the gap to six seconds after taking victory in the mountain time trial. However, Roglic withstood a barrage of attacks from the Colombian on the queen stage to win the overall classification by eight seconds.

Bernal jumped 49 places to 25th, a position that could have been much higher had he not been caught in a crash on the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya in March. Richie Porte, who finished third place overall in Romandie, moved into 16th place, due to his haul of points. Thanks, in part, to the movement of these three, most riders in the top 100 have moved down at least one place in the standings.

In the team classification, all of the movement has happened between fifth and 13th places in the rankings. The top four of Quick-Step Floors, Mitchelton-Scott, Bora-Hansgrohe and Movistar remain the same with BMC Racing jumping ahead of Bahrain-Merida to round out the top five. Astana and Team Sky have moved up one and two positions respectively to slot in behind those two. Roglic’s win has pushed LottoNL-Jumbo into 11th place, two places higher than they were at the end of the Ardennes Week.

At the bottom of the rankings, Team Katusha-Alpecin languish in last place more than 100 points behind Dimension Data in 17th place. Katusha has had just two WorldTour wins this season with both coming from Marcel Kittel in the sprints at Tirreno-Adriatico.

WorldTour rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1901
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1682
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1297
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LotoNL-Jumbo1211
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1198
6Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1195
7Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1010
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team993
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott941
10Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo935
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors931
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ827
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors817
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott800
15Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale800
16Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team795
17Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale772
18Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott760
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb760
20Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team745

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors7040pts
2Bora-Hansgrohe4294
3Mitchelton-Scott4196
4Movistar Team4002
5BMC Racing Team3815
6Bahrain-Merida3661
7Astana Pro Team3254
8Team Sky3148
9AG2R La Mondiale3128
10Lotto Soudal3041
11LottoNL-Jumbo2607
12Trek-Segafredo2376
13EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2275
14Team Sunweb2136
15UAE Team Emirates2130
16Groupama-FDJ1376
17Dimension Data1207
18Katusha-Alpecin1039