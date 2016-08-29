Sagan remains top of WorldTour standings after GP Ouest France-Plouay
Movistar and Spain still top of team and nation standings
World Champion Peter Sagan retains his position atop the individual WorldTour standings following the French WorldTour GP Ouest France-Plouay race won by IAM Cycling's Oliver Naesen. There was no change to the top 12 riders with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) improving from 19th to 13th after his third place in Brittany.
The GP Ouest France-Plouay was Sagan's first WorldTour race since the Tour de France but it was only a short appearance as Sagan recorded a DNF. It was also his first race since appearing at the Olympic Games for Slovakia in the cross-country.
With 22 WorldTour races now completed for the 2016 season, 203 riders have scored points. Points accumulated in the Vuelta a Espana will be finalised when the race finishes in Madrid in September 11 where Nairo Quintana, Chris Froome, Alejandro Valverde and Alberto Contador are all racing.
In the team standings, Movistar also holds first position with 1152 points in comparison to second placed Tinkoff on 1046. Team Sky are the third team to crack the thousand point barrier on 1019. Dimension Data are last of the 18 teams on 252 teams, with IAM Cycling 17th on 317 points.
The there is no change to the top of the nation standings either as Spain continues to lead Colombia, France, Great Britain, and Australia. In total, 35 nations have scored points across the 2016 WorldTour season with Lithuania bottom on one point.
The Vuelta a España and Eneco Tour are the final stage races on the WorldTour calendar with the one-day GP de Québec, GP de Montréal, Il Lombardia to follow. The final event of the WorldTour is the Team time trial at the World Championships although the WorldTour teams are set to boycott the October event.
WorldTour standings - August 29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|445
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|407
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|396
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|394
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|357
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|337
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|314
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|280
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|241
|10
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|240
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|239
|12
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|234
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|226
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|219
|15
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|211
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|206
|17
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|201
|18
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|194
|19
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|176
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|153
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|150
|22
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|149
|24
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|148
|25
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|144
|26
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|144
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|138
|28
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|29
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|130
|30
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|130
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|1152
|pts
|2
|Tinkoff Team
|1046
|3
|Team Sky
|1019
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|911
|5
|Team Katusha
|786
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|734
|7
|Orica-BikeExchange
|638
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|531
|9
|FDJ
|468
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|459
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|450
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|408
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|401
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|389
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|369
|16
|Cannondale-Drapac
|366
|17
|IAM Cycling
|317
|18
|Dimension Data
|252
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1275
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|1015
|3
|France
|941
|4
|Great Britain
|873
|5
|Australia
|838
|6
|Belgium
|720
|7
|Italy
|611
|8
|Netherlands
|594
|9
|Slovakia
|445
|10
|Switzerland
|397
|11
|Norway
|332
|12
|Germany
|322
|13
|Russia
|314
|14
|Ireland
|286
|15
|Poland
|223
|16
|Portugal
|218
|17
|United States
|200
|18
|Luxembourg
|155
|19
|Czech Republic
|145
|20
|South Africa
|101
|21
|Slovenia
|98
|22
|Denmark
|97
|23
|Costa Rica
|68
|24
|Canada
|54
|25
|Belarus
|40
|26
|Kazakhstan
|26
|27
|Latvia
|20
|28
|Estonia
|16
|29
|Argentina
|15
|30
|Austria
|12
|31
|New Zealand
|6
|32
|Croatia
|4
|33
|Eritrea
|2
|34
|Sweden
|2
|35
|Lithuania
|1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy