Trending

Sagan remains top of WorldTour standings after GP Ouest France-Plouay

Movistar and Spain still top of team and nation standings

Road world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Road world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World Champion Peter Sagan retains his position atop the individual WorldTour standings following the French WorldTour GP Ouest France-Plouay race won by IAM Cycling's Oliver Naesen. There was no change to the top 12 riders with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) improving from 19th to 13th after his third place in Brittany.

The GP Ouest France-Plouay was Sagan's first WorldTour race since the Tour de France but it was only a short appearance as Sagan recorded a DNF. It was also his first race since appearing at the Olympic Games for Slovakia in the cross-country.

With 22 WorldTour races now completed for the 2016 season, 203 riders have scored points. Points accumulated in the Vuelta a Espana will be finalised when the race finishes in Madrid in September 11 where Nairo Quintana, Chris Froome, Alejandro Valverde and Alberto Contador are all racing.

In the team standings, Movistar also holds first position with 1152 points in comparison to second placed Tinkoff on 1046. Team Sky are the third team to crack the thousand point barrier on 1019. Dimension Data are last of the 18 teams on 252 teams, with IAM Cycling 17th on 317 points.

The there is no change to the top of the nation standings either as Spain continues to lead Colombia, France, Great Britain, and Australia. In total, 35 nations have scored points across the 2016 WorldTour season with Lithuania bottom on one point.

The Vuelta a España and Eneco Tour are the final stage races on the WorldTour calendar with the one-day GP de Québec, GP de Montréal, Il Lombardia to follow. The final event of the WorldTour is the  Team time trial at the World Championships although the WorldTour teams are set to boycott the October event.

WorldTour standings - August 29

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team445pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team407
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky396
4Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team394
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team357
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team337
7Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale314
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step280
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team241
10Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team240
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha239
12Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky234
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha226
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team219
15Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha211
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ206
17Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo201
18Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida194
19Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo176
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ153
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo150
22Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge150
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step149
24Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky148
25Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step144
26Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge144
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin138
28Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling131
29Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal130
30Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team130

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team1152pts
2Tinkoff Team1046
3Team Sky1019
4BMC Racing Team911
5Team Katusha786
6Etixx - Quick-Step734
7Orica-BikeExchange638
8Trek-Segafredo531
9FDJ468
10Lotto Soudal459
11Astana Pro Team450
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo408
13AG2R La Mondiale401
14Team Giant-Alpecin389
15Lampre - Merida369
16Cannondale-Drapac366
17IAM Cycling317
18Dimension Data252

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1275pts
2Colombia1015
3France941
4Great Britain873
5Australia838
6Belgium720
7Italy611
8Netherlands594
9Slovakia445
10Switzerland397
11Norway332
12Germany322
13Russia314
14Ireland286
15Poland223
16Portugal218
17United States200
18Luxembourg155
19Czech Republic145
20South Africa101
21Slovenia98
22Denmark97
23Costa Rica68
24Canada54
25Belarus40
26Kazakhstan26
27Latvia20
28Estonia16
29Argentina15
30Austria12
31New Zealand6
32Croatia4
33Eritrea2
34Sweden2
35Lithuania1

 