Sagan remains top of WorldTour standings after GP Ouest France-Plouay

Road world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

World Champion Peter Sagan retains his position atop the individual WorldTour standings following the French WorldTour GP Ouest France-Plouay race won by IAM Cycling's Oliver Naesen. There was no change to the top 12 riders with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) improving from 19th to 13th after his third place in Brittany.

The GP Ouest France-Plouay was Sagan's first WorldTour race since the Tour de France but it was only a short appearance as Sagan recorded a DNF. It was also his first race since appearing at the Olympic Games for Slovakia in the cross-country.

With 22 WorldTour races now completed for the 2016 season, 203 riders have scored points. Points accumulated in the Vuelta a Espana will be finalised when the race finishes in Madrid in September 11 where Nairo Quintana, Chris Froome, Alejandro Valverde and Alberto Contador are all racing.

In the team standings, Movistar also holds first position with 1152 points in comparison to second placed Tinkoff on 1046. Team Sky are the third team to crack the thousand point barrier on 1019. Dimension Data are last of the 18 teams on 252 teams, with IAM Cycling 17th on 317 points.

The there is no change to the top of the nation standings either as Spain continues to lead Colombia, France, Great Britain, and Australia. In total, 35 nations have scored points across the 2016 WorldTour season with Lithuania bottom on one point.

The Vuelta a España and Eneco Tour are the final stage races on the WorldTour calendar with the one-day GP de Québec, GP de Montréal, Il Lombardia to follow. The final event of the WorldTour is the Team time trial at the World Championships although the WorldTour teams are set to boycott the October event.

WorldTour standings - August 29

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 445 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 407 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 396 4 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 394 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 357 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 337 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 314 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 280 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 241 10 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 240 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 239 12 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 234 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 226 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 219 15 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 211 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 206 17 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 201 18 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 194 19 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 176 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 153 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 150 22 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 150 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 149 24 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 148 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 144 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 144 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 138 28 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 29 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 130 30 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 130

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 1152 pts 2 Tinkoff Team 1046 3 Team Sky 1019 4 BMC Racing Team 911 5 Team Katusha 786 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 734 7 Orica-BikeExchange 638 8 Trek-Segafredo 531 9 FDJ 468 10 Lotto Soudal 459 11 Astana Pro Team 450 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 408 13 AG2R La Mondiale 401 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 389 15 Lampre - Merida 369 16 Cannondale-Drapac 366 17 IAM Cycling 317 18 Dimension Data 252