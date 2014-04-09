Sagan led Cannondale ready for Scheldeprijs

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was left out of the fireworks on the Patersberg (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Coppi e Bartali stage 3 podium (L-R): Ben Swift, Elia Viviani and Rino Gasparrini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Peter Sagan and Filippo Pozzato cross the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Elia Viviani with his Cannondale teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cannondale enter the final race of its Belgium campaign before Sunday's Paris-Roubaix ready with two options for the sprint friendly 200km Scheldeprijs.

Peter Sagan and Elia Viviani will give the men in green a two pronged attack but face a fast Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) who is looking to make it three successive wins in a row

"We're motivated to give a bold performance at Scheldeprijs," said team director Stefano Zanatta, who will be in the team car on Wednesday.

"The team has ridden well in Belgium and we must not change our expectations. We have two strong captains, and we'll work hard to put them in the best condition in the finale. Sagan has the Paris-Roubaix in his plan, and the Scheldeprijs is the right chance for him to start fresh after the Ronde. While at Settimana Internazionale, Viviani broke the ice and showed significant improvement of condition.

"Either rider could play a key role in a Cannondale win."

Riding in support for the duo will be the riders who have made up the Classics team for the past two weeks. The riders for Scheldeprijs will be: Maciej Bodnar, Kristijan Koren, Alan Marangoni, Ted King, Paolo Longo Borghini, and Fabio Sabatini.