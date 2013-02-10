Sagan heads to Tour of Oman with one eye on the Classics

Image 1 of 2 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sets the pace in the gruppetto. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his victory in the opening stage at the Tour of Beijing. (Image credit: AFP)

Peter Sagan heads to the Tour of Oman in search of his first win of the season but has stressed that his main objectives lie further ahead.

The Slovak rider has made no secret of his desire to win a Spring Classic this season, having used his opening race at the Tour de San Luis as a first step.

"Again, my first goal is to improve my conditioning," said Sagan."I had a positive debut in Argentina; it¹s a shame that I was only close to winning."

The Oman parcours will offer Sagan a number of opportunities and having won a stage at the race in 2012 he will be eager to set down a similarly positive marker.

“In Oman, I'll find stages suited for me and, most important, warm weather. The first important event of my season will arrive in one month: I want to face it with strong condition and high moral. This is why taking a win here is ideal."





"Riders such as Sagan and Viviani allow us to aim for stage victories said team director Alberto Volpi. "The mixed routes of Tour of Oman are suited for their characteristics. Elia comes from a positive run in in Qatar, Peter is an important option for our strategy. Both of them are improving their condition and this is a positive sign. A stage win is the first goal; anything we can take in addition is a plus."