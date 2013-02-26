Sagan back in action at the Gp di Camaiore

Image 1 of 3 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) remains in the Tour of Oman leader's jersey. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 3 Peter Sagan still leads the points classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 3 Stage 2 winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium. (Image credit: ASO)

Peter Sagan will be back in action at the GP di Camaiore in Tuscany on Thursday after recovering from the bronchitis that forced him to pull out of the Tour of Oman.

Sagan won two stages in Oman, looking strong in the hills and fast in the sprint finishes. The Cannondale team is convinced the Slovakian rider has made a full recovery and will lead the team alongside fellow young talents Moreno Moser and Damiano Caruso.

Sagan has spent the last few days training in Tuscany to avoid the cold and wet weather of northern Europe. After the GP di Camaiore, he will also ride the Strade Bianche race on Saturday, the new Roma Maxima race in Rome on Sunday and then Tirreno-Adriatico, which starts in Tuscany on Wednesday March 6.

"My throat isn't sore anymore and so I can say I'm better but I'm missing a bit of sharpness," Sagan said in a press release from the Cannondale team.

"I rested up and then started training gradually. Camaiore is tough race and so my first goal is to race again and see how I feel. It'll be a good way to prepare for Strade Bianche and Tirreno-Adriatico."

Moser and Caruso will make their season debut at the GP di Camaiore after snow delayed their debut at Sunday's GP di Lugano in Switzerland. The two young Italians have recently completed two week of intense training at altitude at Monte Teide, on the Spanish island of Tenerife.

"We've got some good riders who suit the Camaiore route," directeur sportif Dario Mariuzzo said.

"The only doubt is about how competitive Sagan, Moser and Caruso will be. Their lack of racing could be decisive in the finale. We'll do what we can to be in the finale so we can play our cards."

Team Cannondale for the GP di Camaiore: Peter Sagan, Moreno Moser, Damiano Caruso, Agostini, Federico Canuti, Alessandro De Marchi, Daniele Ratto and Brian Vandborg.