Safety, salaries and fair working conditions - Grace Brown discusses agenda as new TCA president

'The role of president was the perfect opportunity for me to continue having a positive impact on women’s professional cycling' says time trial World Champion

Recently retired from professional cycling, Grace Brown has stepped into a new role as the president of The Cyclists' Alliance (TCA) and has highlighted safety, salaries, and fair working conditions as just a few of the areas in which she will help the organisation continue its work to improve across women's cycling.

Brown retired from the sport in 2024 after one of her most successful seasons where she won Liège-Bastogne-Liège, a gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games and a rainbow jersey at the Zurich Worlds, both in the individual time trial. 

