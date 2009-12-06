Ryan Sabga forced to withdraw from Track World Cup in Colombia

Ryan Luttrell (Black Dog Pro Cycling) will have to race without his Madison partner Ryan Sabga at the UCI Track World Cup round in Colombia. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton)

Black Dog Professional Cycling Team Madison and points race rider Ryan Sabga has been forced to withdraw from the third round of the UCI Track World Cup in Cali, Colombia, after sustaining a broken pelvis in a fall while doing his final preparation for the event.

Sabga, double silver medalist in the team pursuit and madison at this year's US national championships, will be out of action for approximately four to six weeks, making his participation at the Beijing, China, round of the UCI World Cup also unlikely.

"It's a disappointing end to my season, for sure," said Sabga, "We came back from Manchester, and I really dialed in my training well to fix the couple of things I was lacking. On top of that, Ryan (Luttrell) and I had raised our Madison to higher level, from a technical perspective. I was looking forward to seeing what we could do in Cali. I've been going pretty well, so for this to happen is, as I said, super disappointing to me."

Ryan Luttrell, who was also involved in the fall but was unhurt, will take Sabga's place in the points race. Consequently, he will compete in both the points and scratch races in Cali but, without a healthy partner, will be unable to take part in the Madison.

