Ryan looks for Women's WorldTour win at Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde

Image 1 of 4 Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) wins Drentse 8 (Image credit: Canyon SRAM) Image 2 of 4 QOM winner, Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) attacks on the climbs on the road back to Moorslede at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM Racing) attacks on the climbs on the road back to Moorslede at the 121 km Stage 1 of the Lotto Belgium Tour 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 4 Christine Majerus and Alexis Ryan lead the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) has had a strong early season in the classics but she is still looking for a victory on the 2018 Women's WorldTour. She lines up at the fourth round - Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde - as one of the favourites and just might get her win in De Panne.

A 151km flat parcours has two intermediate sprints, challenging cobbled sectors and two finish circuits, but the biggest obstacle could be potentially bad weather and strong winds. Otherwise, a bunch sprint is expected in De Panne.

"Like many of the spring races the weather could turn out to be the toughest opponent to beat on the day. Adapting your plan to this will be crucial. It's a flat race along the coast of Belgium and can always spring a surprise," said director Barry Austin.

"We will ride the wave the weather gods give us on the day and use its energy alongside that already present amongst our athletes."

Ryan has proven to be a top contender in the classics so far this season straight off with a victory at Drentse 8, and she also took second places at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Ronde van Drenthe, which was the second round of the Women's WorldTour.

Ryan will have support from Tiffany Cromwell, Lisa Klein, Christa Riffel and Trixi Worrack. Katarzyna Niewiadoma is leading the series after winning the third round at Trofeo Alfredo Binda last weekend, but she will sit out this round and focus on the Ardennes Classics triple later this spring.