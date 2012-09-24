Rusch to host NorCal League fundraiser

Image 1 of 3 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) in a happy winner of the women's Leadville 100 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) rides in second place on Columbine Road (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The NorCal League of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) is hosting a fundraiser for its high school mountain bike racing league on November 9, 2012. Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) will be the guest star at the annual CycleFest fundraiser, gala and auction.

Rusch will share stories from four Leadville 100 victories, 24-hour solo world titles and many other endurance races around the globe.

The NorCal League is offering tickets at an early discount price of $100 (normally $125). For more information or register, visit http://www.norcalmtb.org/events/cyclefest/#moreinfo.