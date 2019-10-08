Ruling delayed on alleged Liège-Bastogne-Liège bribery case involving Vinokourov and Kolobnev

The final ruling on the case surrounding Alexandre Vinokourov's alleged bribe to Alexandr Kolobnev at the 2010 Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which should have been announced on October 8, has been delayed until October 22.

According to a report on Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad's website, nieuwsblad.be, on Monday, the ruling has had to be delayed due to "excessive workload" at the Liège correctional court.

Belgian prosecutors in the case last month called for Astana general manager Vinokourov and Kolobnev – who retired at the end of the 2016 season – to be jailed for six months. They also called for Vinokourov to be fined €100,000 and for Kolobnev to be fined €50,000, as well as for €150,000 to be confiscated from Kolobnev's bank account.

That was the amount alleged to have been paid by Vinokourov to Kolobnev in return for allowing him to win the 2010 race. Both riders deny the accusations, which came to light in 2011 when Swiss magazine L'Illustré published email exchanges between the two riders after the race.