Rujano plans for big return in Giro d'Italia
'You can bet on me,' says Venezuelan climber for mountainous Giro
Venezuelan climber José Rujano looks ahead to returning to Europe and racing the 2010 Giro d'Italia with team ISD.
Related Articles
"I am their man for the classification, I am thinking only of the Giro. The route seems to suit me: mountains, mountains, mountains," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Giro d'Italia, May 8 to 30, ends with mountain stages in the Dolomites and Alps. Organiser RCS Sport will take the riders up the Zoncolan, Plan de Corones, Mortirolo and Gavia climbs in the final week.
Four years ago, Rujano won the Giro's Sestriere stage, which included the gravel Finestre climb. It helped him take third overall and the green jersey of best climber.
He left Gianni Savio's Selle Italia the following year after the two argued over money. He rode with Quick Step, Unibet.com and Caisse d'Epargne, but this season returned to race at home in Venezuela. He won three stages of the Vuelta al Tachira, four stages and the overall of the Vuelta a Colombia and two stages and the overall of the Vuelta a Venezuela.
"I threw away almost four years," he continued. "But I am only 27, I am still fresh and strong. [With ISD] I have a contract plus bonus payments for wins, I am obligated to win in this manner."
If a win does come at the Giro Rujano plans to name his second baby Vittoria (or "victory").
Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy