Rujano plans for big return in Giro d'Italia

Race leader Jose Rujano keeping it real in the bunch during stage 11. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Venezuelan climber José Rujano looks ahead to returning to Europe and racing the 2010 Giro d'Italia with team ISD.

"I am their man for the classification, I am thinking only of the Giro. The route seems to suit me: mountains, mountains, mountains," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Giro d'Italia, May 8 to 30, ends with mountain stages in the Dolomites and Alps. Organiser RCS Sport will take the riders up the Zoncolan, Plan de Corones, Mortirolo and Gavia climbs in the final week.

Four years ago, Rujano won the Giro's Sestriere stage, which included the gravel Finestre climb. It helped him take third overall and the green jersey of best climber.

He left Gianni Savio's Selle Italia the following year after the two argued over money. He rode with Quick Step, Unibet.com and Caisse d'Epargne, but this season returned to race at home in Venezuela. He won three stages of the Vuelta al Tachira, four stages and the overall of the Vuelta a Colombia and two stages and the overall of the Vuelta a Venezuela.

"I threw away almost four years," he continued. "But I am only 27, I am still fresh and strong. [With ISD] I have a contract plus bonus payments for wins, I am obligated to win in this manner."

If a win does come at the Giro Rujano plans to name his second baby Vittoria (or "victory").

