Ruben Guerreiro hit by vehicle and left needing shoulder surgery

Ruben Guerreiro (EF-Pro Cycling) was left needing surgery this week after a vehicle hit him while he was out training on local roads in Portugal with fellow pro rider Rafael Reis (Efapel). The surgery on his fractured left clavicle was scheduled for Saturday.

According to abola.pt the 26-year-old was out riding with friends when the driver failed to notice the group of riders on the road.

“I was training with a few friends, including Rafael Reis, in Vendas Novas when a car came in front and turned to the left, not respecting the road code, and making the collision inevitable. I do not know if the driver did not notice our presence, or if she thought it would pass without problems. The truth is that the accident happened and the lady was found guilty,” Guerreiro told abola.pt.

“I was transported to the hospital in Évora, where the fracture was confirmed and I will be operated Saturday if there are no changes due to the festive season.”

The injury is likely to keep the rider off the bike for roughly two weeks as his body heals and recovers from the surgery. The rider also confirmed that he will make his season debut at the UAE Tour, which is scheduled to take place in February.

“If everything goes smoothly, I should start training on the home trainer at home in two weeks and cycling by mid-January. I am preparing for the UAE Tour where I will start the season, due to the team not racing the Volta ao Algarve,” he said.

Guerreiro signed for the American team at the start of 2020 after just one season at Katusah Alpecin in 2019. He ended the year with a stage win in the Giro d’Italia and the King of the Mountains title. His full 2021 race schedule has yet to be confirmed but the rider hopes to tackle two possible Grand Tours.

"Next year I would like to do two Grand Tours, but everything depends on Rigoberto Uran's schedule. I know that the team is going to give me a leadership role for some five-day races,” he said.